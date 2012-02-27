WELLINGTON Feb 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Exports to China booming: Dairy exports to China are booming, and China is now New Zealand's biggest market for imports, with rapidly rising sales of clothing and computers to Kiwis.

Otago in $2m debt crisis: Otago Rugby Football Union will cease trading by Friday unless its debt crisis can be resolved.

Welfare changes just the start: The Government warns that sickness and invalid beneficiaries are next in its sights.

Strike loss is CentrePort's trade gain: Unexpected cargo diversions from Auckland are boosting business for Wellington's port after a 5 per cent drop in container trade during its interim half year.

Write-downs erase Turners & Growers' profit: Turners & Growers has reported an $18.9 million loss for the year to December compared with a $6.3m profit the year before.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Welfare shake-up: Cash for class: Teenagers who have dropped out of school, work or training will be able to earn an extra $30 a week from the Government for going back to class or taking budgeting courses under a shake-up of the welfare system.

Auckland transport plans hit new funding bump: Auckland's inner-city rail loop is at risk of being completely shunted off track by a lack of funding as the Government moves to curb council rates increases and borrowing, Local Government New Zealand says.

Maori mount legal challenge to Crafar decision: Central North Island Maori are seeking to challenge Shanghai Pengxin's purchase of the Crafar farms using the same Treaty of Waitangi clause in legislation the Maori Party has fought to retain for partially privatised state-owned assets.

New era for Viaduct hotel: Auckland's former Westin Hotel on the edge of the Wynyard Quarter is to be rebranded Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour.

Consumer protection law moves step closer: Proposed legislation partly aimed at protecting Trade Me users from rogue professional traders has moved a step closer to becoming law.