WELLINGTON, March 12 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Court fight looms over rights of disabled: Human Rights Commission lawyers have agreed to take up a complaint alleging that state schools are discriminating against thousands of disabled pupils.

- - - -

Reforms to curb council spending: The Government is set to introduce sweeping reforms to curb local council powers and get soaring debt levels down.

- - - -

Nats attack Labour's land bill proposal: The Government has attacked plans to restrict foreign investors from buying rural land as "confused".

- - - -

Radio network proposal in doubt: The Cabinet is understood to have deferred a decision on whether to compile a detailed business case for a "whole of Government" radio network tipped to cost at least $200 million, amid further speculation its appetite for the project has cooled.

- - - -

Partial SOE floats help NZX: The Government's plan to partially float several state-owned enterprises could encourage a wave of further listings on the NZX, private equity sources say.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

No contradiction: Labour leader: Labour leader David Shearer says he has taken a consistent position on the Ports of Auckland industrial dispute, even though he marched with the workers on Saturday and earlier described the issue as "not about taking sides".

- - - -

Port rejects mayor's mediation offer: Ports of Auckland has rebuffed an offer to mediate in the waterfront dispute by Mayor Len Brown, whose traditional supporters on the left are questioning his leadership and loyalty to workers.

- - - -

Shearer's law would close door on most foreign buys: Labour leader David Shearer wants a law change so governments have to throw out any foreign bid to buy New Zealand farms, unless the offer would result in more jobs and more exports than any New Zealand bid could.

- - - -

Telecom sheds nearly 400 jobs: Nearly 400 jobs have gone at Telecom over the past year and the company has indicated more cuts are likely.

- - - -

Strategic investors in line for payout: About 13,000 investors owed around $400 million in one of the country's largest finance company collapses will get a small payout next month.