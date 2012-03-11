WELLINGTON, March 12 Following are some of
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Court fight looms over rights of disabled: Human Rights
Commission lawyers have agreed to take up a complaint alleging
that state schools are discriminating against thousands of
disabled pupils.
Reforms to curb council spending: The Government is set to
introduce sweeping reforms to curb local council powers and get
soaring debt levels down.
Nats attack Labour's land bill proposal: The Government has
attacked plans to restrict foreign investors from buying rural
land as "confused".
Radio network proposal in doubt: The Cabinet is understood
to have deferred a decision on whether to compile a detailed
business case for a "whole of Government" radio network tipped
to cost at least $200 million, amid further speculation its
appetite for the project has cooled.
Partial SOE floats help NZX: The Government's plan to
partially float several state-owned enterprises could encourage
a wave of further listings on the NZX, private equity
sources say.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
No contradiction: Labour leader: Labour leader David Shearer
says he has taken a consistent position on the Ports of Auckland
industrial dispute, even though he marched with the workers on
Saturday and earlier described the issue as "not about taking
sides".
Port rejects mayor's mediation offer: Ports of Auckland has
rebuffed an offer to mediate in the waterfront dispute by Mayor
Len Brown, whose traditional supporters on the left are
questioning his leadership and loyalty to workers.
Shearer's law would close door on most foreign buys: Labour
leader David Shearer wants a law change so governments have to
throw out any foreign bid to buy New Zealand farms, unless the
offer would result in more jobs and more exports than any New
Zealand bid could.
Telecom sheds nearly 400 jobs: Nearly 400 jobs have gone at
Telecom over the past year and the company has
indicated more cuts are likely.
Strategic investors in line for payout: About 13,000
investors owed around $400 million in one of the country's
largest finance company collapses will get a small payout next
month.
