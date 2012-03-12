WELLINGTON, March 13 Following are some of
the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Tuesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Privacy breach on 9000 ACC claims: Private details of more
than 9000 ACC claims - some featuring well-known people - have
been emailed to a person who should not have received them, in
what is being described as one of the worst privacy breaches in
New Zealand history.
- - - -
Merger of multiple ministries on cards: A "super ministry"
merging economic development, science and trade and enterprise
is expected to be announced by Prime Minister John Key this
week.
- - - -
'Aggresssive' MFAT cost-cutting softened: The Government is
backing away from proposed cuts to diplomats' pay and allowances
in the face of a threatened exodus of staff.
- - - -
Pleas for Wellington convention centre, hotel: Wellington
needs a new five-star waterfront hotel and a top-level
convention centre, not another office building near the city's
harbour, a business group says.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Pickets deny 'thuggery' after two ships delayed: Union
leaders expect to meet overseas representatives of the giant
Maersk shipping line today after striking Auckland
dockers delayed vessels yesterday with ramped-up pickets.
- - - -
Ex-Black Cap rips into match-fixing: New Zealand's
cricketers have been gagged as the ICC investigates claims of
involvement in match-fixing - but one former player isn't
holding back.
- - - -
'Super ministry' likely in portfolios merger: Prime Minister
John Key is expected to this week announce a new "super
ministry" combining the Economic Development, Science and
Innovation portfolios and parts of others under the control of
influential senior minister Steven Joyce.
- - - -
Warehouse looks to internet for sales boost: The Warehouse
says it is encouraged by a rise in online sales during
the first half of its financial year.
- - - -