DOMINION POST
More than half learner drivers fail new test: Learner
drivers are flunking a tough new practical driving test, with
fewer than half now making it through.
Cost of flying Air NZ to rise as soaring fuel bills bite:
Air New Zealand will increase domestic and trans-Tasman
fares to cover the rapidly rising cost of fuel. Domestic fares
will increase by between 2 per cent and 3 per cent and
trans-Tasman fares will rise between $2 and $20 each way,
depending on fare category and route.
Debt being paid off, but savings not growing: There is no
such thing as a "free lunch", and Kiwis are being scared into
paying off debt though they are not yet convinced about saving
more, according to Finance Minister Bill English.
Hotchin bankruptcy looming: Lawyers for former Hanover Group
director Mark Hotchin say he could soon be made bankrupt, amid
revelations that civil charges are imminent and the cost of his
sprawling Auckland mansion will top NZ$43 million.
Fewer Kiwis may work in UK as rules firm: A visiting British
diplomat says New Zealanders should not be unduly concerned
about the second phase of reforms to Britain's migration system.
Subsea cable firm seeks to allay rumours: To dampen
speculation in Australia that its US$400million (NZ$486m)
trans-Pacific communications cable might never be built, Pacific
Fibre has revealed it has sold US$170m worth of capacity.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
New Zealand retirees 'better off than elsewhere': New
Zealanders have been scared into saving for their retirement,
says Finance Minister Bill English, but retirees here will be
better off than their counterparts in Europe, Britain and the
United States.
Auckland rent crisis at record high: Auckland's rental
crisis has intensified - average weekly rent for a three-bedroom
house has jumped $55 in a month and rents in popular suburbs
have risen 25 per cent in the last year.
Regulator probes Sky - TVNZ Igloo venture: The Commerce
Commission has launched an investigation into whether the new
pay-TV platform Igloo breaches its merger rules.
Housing pick-up unlikely to spark interest rate lift: A
pick-up in the housing market is not likely to rattle the
Reserve Bank or weaken its resolve to keep interest rates low,
economists say.
Fibre firm: we can raise cable cash: A company hoping to
build New Zealand's second international internet link has
rubbished media speculation it won't be able to finance the
project and says it "can see the finish line" of its funding
efforts.
HSBC rejects sale claim for NZ business: HSBC is
not considering a sale of its New Zealand business, contrary to
a report in the London-based Financial Times, its local branch
said yesterday.
