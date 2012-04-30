WELLINGTON May 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key accepts Banks' denial over Dotcom's donation: Under fire ACT MP John Banks is staking his word against that of his German billionaire donor Kim Dotcom as he fights to hold on to his ministerial warrant.

- - - -

Capital markets need 'national pride': Incoming NZX chief executive Tim Bennett wants to capture some national pride to propel the capital markets through the planned partial float of state-owned assets.

- - - -

NZOG eyes bigger stake in Kaheru: New Zealand Oil & Gas could end up with a "significantly larger stake" in offshore Taranaki prospect Kaheru than the initially proposed 15 per cent, the company said yesterday.

- - - -

Tube plan for capital: An underground railway could become the centrepiece of Wellington's public transport network - but it would cost more than $105 million a kilometre to build.

- - - -

$6.8m claim could hinge on $43 invoice: A $6.8 million damages claim involving Exide Technologies could hinge on a $43 labourer's invoice.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Banks lobbied minister on Dotcom: The donation scandal engulfing Act leader John Banks spread last night as it emerged he lobbied personal friend and Government minister Maurice Williamson over internet tycoon and donor Kim Dotcom.

- - - -

Key calls for tougher boat people law: Prime Minister John Key says there is an increasing risk that boat people will make it to New Zealand's shores and new changes to the immigration law are needed to deter people smugglers and cope with a possible mass arrival of asylum seekers.

- - - -

Retailers' optimism hits 23 month high: Business confidence has continued to improve, the National Bank's monthly survey shows, led by the retail and services sectors.

- - - -

Fonterra pushes share trade idea: Legislation that includes changes allowing Fonterra to start share trading among farmers is crucial to both the dairy co-operative and the country, says chairman Sir Henry van der Heyden.

- - - -

Contact calls halt to Clutha hydro plans: Contact Energy has with drawn plans for further hydro development on the Clutha River and will review management and ownership of its land holdings near the river.