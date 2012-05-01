WELLINGTON May 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Govt's loan clampdown: Half a million Kiwis with student loans face a cut to their take-home pay in the Budget.

Banks admits 'obfuscating': Cabinet minister John Banks has admitted he was not "up front" over his relationship with Kim Dotcom because of legal advice.

Telecom remains upbeat: Telecom says it is not doing badly despite seeing its share of the telecommunications market slide from 61.3 per cent to 52.7 per cent during the six years to June last year.

Private, state payrise gap grows: Wage rises remain low and job growth is slow, with unemployment figures due tomorrow likely to remain close to 6.3 per cent, economists say.

Auckland house prices peak: The asking price for Auckland homes hit an all time high in April as supply shortage continues to bite.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

John Banks: I briefed Dotcom: John Banks says he kept political donor Kim Dotcom briefed on the progress of his application to buy 45 hectares of Kiwi land for $45 million.

PGC faces s crutiny as auditor walks out: Listed financial services company Pyne Gould Corporation is facing scrutiny from the Financial Markets Authority after a bust-up with its auditor over related party disclosure and concerns about governance and financial reporting.

Rakon expands operations at shared Chinese plant: Components maker Rakon is stepping up production at its Chinese manufacturing facility, which opened last year.

Low lake levels may mean profit slump - Meridian: State-owned Meridian Energy has warned its full-year profit could slump because of record low inflows into its hydro lakes and transmission constraints.

