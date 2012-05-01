WELLINGTON May 2 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Govt's loan clampdown: Half a million Kiwis with student
loans face a cut to their take-home pay in the Budget.
Banks admits 'obfuscating': Cabinet minister John Banks has
admitted he was not "up front" over his relationship with Kim
Dotcom because of legal advice.
Telecom remains upbeat: Telecom says it is not
doing badly despite seeing its share of the telecommunications
market slide from 61.3 per cent to 52.7 per cent during the six
years to June last year.
Private, state payrise gap grows: Wage rises remain low and
job growth is slow, with unemployment figures due tomorrow
likely to remain close to 6.3 per cent, economists say.
Auckland house prices peak: The asking price for Auckland
homes hit an all time high in April as supply shortage continues
to bite.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
John Banks: I briefed Dotcom: John Banks says he kept
political donor Kim Dotcom briefed on the progress of his
application to buy 45 hectares of Kiwi land for $45 million.
PGC faces s crutiny as auditor walks out: Listed
financial services company Pyne Gould Corporation is facing
scrutiny from the Financial Markets Authority after a bust-up
with its auditor over related party disclosure and concerns
about governance and financial reporting.
Rakon expands operations at shared Chinese plant:
Components maker Rakon is stepping up production at its Chinese
manufacturing facility, which opened last year.
Low lake levels may mean profit slump - Meridian:
State-owned Meridian Energy has warned its full-year profit
could slump because of record low inflows into its hydro lakes
and transmission constraints.
Repayments on student loans set to increase: More than
500,000 people with student loans will face higher repayments,
and student allowances will be harder to get under changes to be
announced before the May 24 Budget, Prime Minister John Key said
yesterday.
