WELLINGTON May 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cost of justice: $1b: New Zealand has spent a billion dollars on legal aid since 2000, and the five top spends were on defendants either discharged or found innocent.

Every move you make monitored: Surveillance cameras are now so powerful that they were able to zoom in on individual spectators at the Rugby World Cup and read their text messages.

Super Fund branching out: NZ Superannuation Fund teams up with global investment firm to bid for full cutting rights to the country's largest commercial forestry estate.

Trade Me peaks on NZX50 4-year high: Shares in online auction provider Trade Me appear on track to double before the year's end, after peaking at a record high of $3.83 - a 42 per cent gain in five months.

Global expertise for rebuild: Fortune 500 firm Aecom is bidding for the contract to help prepare the blueprint for central Christchurch.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Banks defends HK hotel room cost: Act leader John Banks last night released a hotel invoice to attack claims he got a discounted deal in Kim Dotcom's favourite Hong Kong hotel - and showed a room rate about half of the current quoted cost.

Rena debris found as far north as Great Barrier: Plastic beads, noodle packets and a dozen wheelbarrows have made the 180km journey from the Rena to the beaches of Great Barrier Island.

Cheaper dairy prices in store as auction falls: Shoppers could see the cost of dairy products fall as strong supplies and concerns about global growth cut into international prices.

Weldon swaps shares for sauvignon: Mark Weldon nearly quit the job as the boss of New Zealand's stock exchange just two weeks into it but 10 years later he feels it is finally the right time to move on.

APN starts review of NZ media operations: APN News & Media says a review of New Zealand media operations could lead to the sale or acquisition of assets and that it has already been approached by trade buyers and new media companies.