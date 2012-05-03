WELLINGTON May 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Iwi sells chunk of Ryman: South Island iwi Ngai Tahu has sold down a quarter of its stake in retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare for $31.7 million.

US taxman's long arm threatens costly Kiwi headaches: New Zealand financial institutions are fighting a United States tax that threatens to saddle them with millions of dollars in regulation costs and could end up costing Kiwi consumers.

TVNZ7 scrapped for repeats: The scrapped TVNZ7 channel will be replaced with a "plus one" channel that will be a duplicate of TV One run an hour later.

Dotcom man's trip to bank cheques: The man who banked two cheques from German multimillionaire Kim Dotcom to John Banks has described how he deposited $50,000 in Queenstown so the donation would come from "as far away as possible" and would appear to be anonymous.

Student debt plan cuts pay by $30: The average double-income family will lose $30 a week from their pay packet - if they are among the more than 500,000 Kiwis with a share of the $13 billion of outstanding student loan debt.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Westpac to woo farmers: New Westpac New Zealand chief executive Peter Clare wants to double the bank's market share of lending to agriculture and focus on more mobile technology.

Housing lack slows return to quake city: The rebuilding of Christchurch is bringing migrants and students back to the city, but the slow pace of new-home construction in Canterbury is holding back numbers.

Sky TV set to hike subscribers' charges: Every Sky Television customer will soon be paying more for the network's services - even if they don't use services cited as a reason for the increase.

Jobless jump unexpected: The unemployment rate jumped to 6.7 per cent in the March quarter as the economy continued its plodding, job-poor recovery.

Crown lawyers were aware Dotcom court order was unlawful: Crown lawyers acting for the United States knew before seizing Kim Dotcom's fortune and property that they were using an unlawful court order.