DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Assets eyed in revival of city: Pressure has been exerted
from the Beehive for the Christchurch City Council to mortgage
some of its $2 billion-plus portfolio of assets.
- - - -
Key suggests leaked minutes were stolen: Prime Minister John
Key has suggested leaked National Party board minutes raising
concerns about political adviser Simon Lusk were stolen.
- - - -
Air NZ expands charter flights: Air New Zealand
plans a series of charter flights to bring Japanese tourists to
Christchurch to help return some of the capacity taken out of
the South Island gateway airport after the earthquakes.
- - - -
Foodstuffs purchase an eye to expansion: Foodstuffs South
Island has bought the Christchurch-based Raeward Fresh brand for
an undisclosed sum and is looking to expand it to other towns on
the Mainland.
- - - -
Supermarket specials to be investigated: Complaints that
Countdown supermarkets may be misleading shoppers with false
"specials" prices have prompted an official investigation.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Air NZ sees bright horizon in Oz mining boom: Air New
Zealand is hoping to cash in on the West Australian minerals
boom by offering more seats and luxury to rich, fun-loving
miners on its Perth services.
- - - -
Cost of kiwi fruit disease put at $885m: The bacterial
disease hitting the kiwi fruit industry will cost hundreds of
jobs and ultimately up to NZ$885 million ($693.04 million),
according to the first damage estimate to be released.
- - - -
Chorus share sellers jumped the gun, say brokers: The slump
in the share price of line network owner Chorus has
been put down to misinterpretation and miscommunication of a
Commerce Commission decision released last week.
- - - -
National to review working with NZ First: Prime Minister
John Key said yesterday National would review its ban on working
with New Zealand First before the next election.
- - - -
Minister calls for joint effort to rebuild confidence: The
finance industry needs to work with the Government to help
restore confidence in the markets, Commerce Minister Craig Foss
told industry leaders last night.
- - - -
($1 = 1.2770 New Zealand dollars)