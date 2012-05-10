WELLINGTON May 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Experts descend on city to hunt fruit flies: Experts will descend today on the suburb of Mt Roskill as the urgent hunt for any more fruit flies begins.

- - - -

Ex-Telecom chief's secret payout: Telecom chief executive Paul Reynolds will leave the company at the end of June with a secret payout.

- - - -

Fonterra enlists Richie McCaw as ambassador: Dairy giant Fonterra is hoping to score big points as it tries to get grumpy Kiwis back on side by enlisting All Blacks captain Richie McCaw as its ambassador.

- - - -

We can't afford to take chances, says Key: Prime Minister John Key has promised to do everything he can to protect New Zealand's valuable adventure tourism industry, including investigating mandatory drug testing.

- - - -

Metlifecare's plan to become the country's biggest private retirement village operator proves a couple of things. The first is that good money can be made out of old folks which most of us will have a turn at being one day and secondly, concern over the high debt levels of some operators has forced consolidation.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Pike mine families get more bad news: Families of the 29 victims of the Pike River mine tragedy have experienced further "heartbreak" with news that any recovery of workers' remains may be several years off, if it happens at all.

- - - -

Aussie pest sparks biosecurity alert: Biosecurity inspectors will set traps in on two Auckland suburbs tomorrow after the discovery of an Aussie pest posing a "serious risk" to New Zealand's economy.

- - - -

Key 'not against' gay marriage: Prime Minister John Key has followed US President Barack Obama and said he is not opposed to gay marriage - an apparent change in his stance.

- - - -

Oz boosts efforts to get more Kiwis: Major Australian companies are headhunting Kiwis at a time when Canberra is fattening citizens' wallets with tax cuts and school benefits.

- - - -

Landcorp chiefs says Crafar farms deal a joint venture: Landcorp chief executive Chris Kelly yesterday rejected the suggestion that its collaboration with Shanghai Pengxin in the Crafar farms deal would be a "sharemilker" relationship and said it would be a joint venture.