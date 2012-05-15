WELLINGTON May 16 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

District mayors shun super-city idea: A super-city would focus too much on providing for metropolitan Wellingtonians, potentially overlooking those living outside the city, a study has found.

Christ Church Cathedral rescue bid rejected: A last-gasp plea to save Christ Church Cathedral has been rejected by Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry Brownlee.

Bumpy road ahead, says indicator: The economy may be hitting a pothole in the June quarter, according to the ANZ Bank's "Truckometer" - a measure of traffic around the country.

Caution over capital values upswing: The Property Council New Zealand-IPD Commercial Property Index for the first quarter of 2012 has shown the first positive annual capital growth in three years for the broader New Zealand property market.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

MPs' spending: Big bucks on travel: The screws may be tightening on the diplomats' budget, but the ministers who go overseas most frequently aren't feeling the pinch, judging from the most recent credit card releases.

Banks promised Dotcom aid: Email: Kim Dotcom's head of security told his boss that John Banks asked for a political donation and said he would be a "very good friend" once he was back in Parliament, according to an email.

Share scam targets Kiwis with duds: A sophisticated scam is offering New Zealanders large sums are offered for their underperforming shares.

Igloo on target to launch next month: Television New Zealand is confident a Commerce Commission investigation will not shut it out of its Igloo joint venture with Sky Television.

Analyst cuts back outlook for SkyCity: An analyst has slashed SkyCity's financial outlook and warned of risks to the transtasman business.

Infratil looks to ride strong momentum: Infrastructure investor Infratil said it expected to build on its earnings momentum in the current financial year after producing a strong lift in its net profit for 2011/12.