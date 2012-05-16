WELLINGTON May 17 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Airport to remove homes in noise zone: About 700 houses
around Wellington Airport are to be demolished or
insulated against airport noise.
- - - -
Banks admits receiving gift from Kim Dotcom: ACT leader John
Banks says he gave away a luxury gift basket from German
millionaire Kim Dotcom, who is at the centre of a series of
allegations surrounding donations to the former Auckland mayor.
- - - -
Super-city report has gaps: Wilde: A report urging councils
to shun a future Wellington super-city contains gaps and
inaccuracies, Greater Wellington regional council chairwoman
Fran Wilde says.
- - - -
Wellington an 'affordable' city to live in: The weak
property market has made the Wellington region one of the most
affordable cities to live in, a Government report shows.
- - - -
Tax policy plan released: The jury is out as to whether a
radical tax proposal by the New Zealand Institute of Chartered
Accountants will encourage the collection of the billions of
dollars of black market money sloshing around the country.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Sweden embassy to close in Foreign Affairs cuts: Foreign
Minister Murray McCully has confirmed the embassy in Sweden will
close next month and other European posts will be told to move
to cheaper offices as part of a bid to save $10 million a year.
- - - -
Affco upset by Shearer's picket visit: Affco, the company at
the centre of a long-running employment dispute, is disappointed
Labour leader David Shearer visited workers on the picket line
but didn't visit management.
- - - -
Self-service goes in Warehouse revamp: Big box retailer The
Warehouse is canning self-service checkouts, which its
chief executive says work well in supermarkets but are less
compatible with general merchandise.
- - - -
Sky faces probe as net deals criticised: Newscorp-controlled
Sky Television is being probed by the Commerce
Commission amid growing criticism it is limiting competition in
New Zealand's unregulated pay television market.
- - - -
Shareholder body baulks at plan from Metlifecare: An initial
examination of Metlifecare's $216 million expansion
plan has not been greeted favourably by the Shareholders
Association and the boss of the retirement business is in
discussions with major shareholders.
- - - -