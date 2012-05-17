WELLINGTON May 18 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Trust gets hearing over alleged Treaty breach:
Wellington-based Maori have launched legal action against a
rival tribe's multimillion-dollar Treaty settlement bid.
- - - -
Tax rise bumps up cost of Australian holidays: A Kiwi family
of four will soon pay almost $550 in taxes and fees for the
pleasure of flying to Australia and back. New Zealand travellers
to Australia will pay an extra $12.4 million a year in departure
taxes when they board their plane home.
- - - -
Red Sheds go big on parallel importing: New Zealand's
biggest retailer, The Warehouse Group, is taking on
companies that refuse to supply it, by parallel-importing the
brands anyway.
- - - -
Call for Fonterra ventures to list as spinoff: Fonterra's
overseas farming ventures could be spun off into a listed
company to avoid the dairy giant's brand being tainted by
another San Lu-type scandal and to provide capital, says
Federated Farmers.
- - - -
Auckland Transport may charge for motorways: Auckland
Transport will next week be pushed to charge drivers to use our
motorways in a plan to fast track city transport projects like
the city rail link and a second harbour crossing.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Key backs cut-off for cheap homes plan: John Key has
defended a decision to cancel sales of affordable housing in an
Auckland development, saying low interest rates are making it
easier for first-time buyers and people on low incomes to afford
their own homes.
- - - -
Peters: Signs show immigration rules useless: NZ First
leader Winston Peters says the restaurant signs on Auckland's
Dominion Rd are an eyesore, and show evidence the Government's
immigration rules don't work and the council's advertising rules
need an overhaul.
- - - -
Revised diplomacy trim just start of wider cuts': The head
of the Foreign Services Association says a backdown in the
restructuring of the Foreign Affairs Ministry is slightly better
news for diplomats, but he expects it to be only the start of
wider-ranging cuts.
- - - -
Freight law change opposed: Logistics operator Mainfreight
says proposed changes to the Carriage of Goods Act will
have a detrimental effect on freight operators and may hit
consumers in the pocket.
- - - -
Travel chiefs declare war on airline tax: New Zealand and
Australian travel chiefs are stepping up their campaign against
new passenger taxes which they say could be the tipping point
for a 10 per cent plunge in transtasman tourism.
- - - -