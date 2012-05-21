WELLINGTON May 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Mayor rejects assets sale: The Government has been told to back off pressuring Christchurch into selling its ratepayer-owned assets.

Investors return to property: With low mortgage rates and rising rental returns, New Zealanders have returned to property as their favoured investment.

Mighty River Power faces $630,000 rates' rise: Mighty River Power faces a doubling of its annual rates to more than $1 million if a Taupo District Council proposal goes ahead.

Wakefield presses on with hospital revamp: Wakefield Health is pushing ahead with a plan for the redevelopment of its flagship hospital in Wellington, despite falling private insurance rates and warnings of economic weakness in the capital.

Construction-related skills in demand: Christchurch has become a major hub for jobs growth, particularly for those with construction-related skills, despite a real start to the earthquake rebuild remaining months away, recruitment agencies say.

AFFCO meatworkers dispute settled: A 12-week industrial dispute between AFFCO and the New Zealand Meatworkers Union has been settled this morning.

Kiwi exit rate hits 11 year record: New Zealand lost a net 850 people through migration last month - the biggest monthly outflow for 11 years - dashing hopes that March's net inflow marked a turn for the better.

Metlifecare sweetener gets mixed response: Changes to Metlifecare's $216 million deal to merge with two other businesses has met with a mixed response from shareholders.

Spotlight on Sky TV 'overdue': Competitors say Sky Television has had a charmed run avoiding regulation since it started in 1989 and a recent flurry of scrutiny is long overdue.

Budget 2012: Creating jobs no easy task: At last year's Budget, Finance Minister Bill English said he expected economic growth to help create 170,000 new jobs by 2015.