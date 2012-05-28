WELLINGTON May 29 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Kiwi kids feared dead in Doha mall fire: Three New Zealand
children are believed to be among those killed in a large fire
at a Doha shopping centre.
Reforms too far for some schools: PM: Education funding
reforms go too far for some intermediate schools, Prime Minister
John Key admits.
Coleman: Number's up for TVNZ7, regardless: Former
broadcasting minister Jonathan Coleman has admitted using
incorrect audience figures for the soon-to-be-defunct TVNZ7 but
says the free-to-air channel was to be scrapped anyway.
'Grave fears' for border security: Industry leaders in the
agribusiness sector remain concerned whether enough is being
done to protect the country's borders from biosecurity threats,
according to a KPMG report.
OMV upbeat on wells' future life: The boomer offshore
Taranaki Maari and Manaia fields could hold another 20 million
to 90 million barrels of oil, according to one of the joint
venture partners.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Doha mall fire: NZ kids feared dead: A fire that erupted in
a nursery in a main shopping centre in Qatar's capital killed 19
people - three New Zealand children reportedly among them.
School cuts appal principals: Intermediate schools are
fuming at the funding cuts to specialist subjects and the new
class ratios, which one Auckland school says will cost it up to
10 teachers.
Smokers save Govt cash, says report: A Treasury report has
admitted that smoking saves the Government money because smokers
die earlier and pay more in tobacco tax than their health
problems cost.
Cost to connect fibre still up in air: More than a year
after the Government awarded ultra-fast broadband contracts to
infrastructure companies, the industry has still not sorted out
who will pay to connect some households to the internet network.
Air NZ staff get taste of new 787s: Another step in the long
wait for the Dreamliner will be taken today when Air New Zealand
staff get their first opportunity to pore over a
partially fitted-out $220 million-plus "demonstrator" aircraft
on a flight from Sydney to Auckland.
