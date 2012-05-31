WELLINGTON, June 1 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Breakup buzz in Reynolds' wake: Paul Reynolds has clocked
off as chief executive of Telecom as speculation
resurfaces over his payout and the possible breakup of the
company.
- - - -
Traders, not Fonterra, blamed for milk price: Fonterra is
keeping to the rules when it sets the price it pays farmers for
their milk, the Commerce Commission says.
- - - -
Tech centres will close, say schools: Three Wellington
technology centres say they will be forced to close if changes
announced in the Budget go ahead.
- - - -
Greens pay staff to gather anti-asset-sales signatures: The
Green Party is spending $50,000 paying people to collect
signatures for a citizens-initiated referendum on asset sales.
- - - -
Survey picks quake exodus: Nearly 55,000 people may leave
earthquake-affected Christchurch over the next five years, The
Press' local issues survey suggests.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Educators unite to get rid of staff cuts: Education groups
will join forces next week in a bid to overturn the Government's
revised class student-teacher ratio funding formula.
- - - -
Voting packs for TAF scheme sent to Fonterra farmers: A mass
mail-out is under way to Fonterra Co-operative Group's 10,500
farmer shareholders of the voting packs for the June 25 special
meeting on the controversial Trading Among Farmers scheme.
- - - -
High flyers lift Pumpkin Patch board: Briscoe Group
boss Rod Duke, who will join Pumpkin Patch's board as a
non-executive director in June, says he has been disappointed
with the children's clothing retailer's performance over the
past few years.
- - - -
Couriers tip rise in freight charges: Amateur internet
traders face a hit in the pocket after couriers warned that
their fees will rise through increases in road-user charges and
insurance.
- - - -
Japanese buyer has big golf plans: A Japanese investor has
bought Canterbury's upmarket Terrace Downs golfing resort,
taking control of the 250ha rural property with its large
stone-clad lodge.
- - - -