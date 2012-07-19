WELLINGTON, July 20 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Work and Income staff sacked over conduct: Three more Work
and Income staff have been fired after a review that suggests as
many as one-tenth of staff may be inappropriately accessing
beneficiaries' details.
- - - -
Maori seek injunction on Mighty River sale: A group of
Waikato Maori are seeking a legal injunction to stop the partial
sale of Mighty River Power.
- - - -
Longer lifespans add to Super cost: Statistics New Zealand
projections of how long we will live have been boosted, raising
the possibility of longer-than-expected retirements and a larger
Government superannuation bill.
- - - -
F&P jobs to go - Union: Union sources say 29 jobs will go
from Fisher & Paykel Appliances' refrigeration factory
in Auckland as the firm moves more work to Thailand.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Govt rejects city's tolls, fuel tax ideas: Bowker
There will be no tolls or a regional petrol tax to pay for
Auckland's $2.86 billion city rail link, Transport Minister
Gerry Brownlee says.
- - - -
Tribunal urged to rule Maori have full rights: The Maori
Council has closed its case before the Waitangi Tribunal by
urging it to find that Maori have full ownership rights over
water and to defy the Prime Minister's apparent dismissiveness
by expressing that in strong terms.
- - - -
Big tobacco fights to beat NZ's rules: A multinational
cigarette company has started an aggressive fightback against
laws and price rises intended to make people quit the habit.
- - - -
Tourism NZ under pressure: Tourism New Zealand is defending
its promotion of the country overseas amid growing claims the
overall strategy and efforts by the industry are faltering.
- - - -
Directors face likely stint in jail: Three former Capital +
Merchant Finance directors have been warned they are likely to
go to prison after being convicted on Crimes Act charges in what
has been dubbed one of the most important commercial theft cases
in recent years.
- - - -