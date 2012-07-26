WELLINGTON, July 27 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
IRD worker faces 163 fraud-related charges: An IRD employee
allegedly created fake passports, birth certificates, IRD
numbers and application forms for her own monetary gain.
- - - -
Gay couples may be allowed to marry before the next
election, with MPs switching sides to back a bill sprung on
Parliament.
- - - -
Key trails rich-listers with $50m fortune: Prime Minister
John Key is on the verge of falling off the National Business
Review's Rich List for 2012, with a reported $5 million drop in
his personal wealth over the last year.
- - - -
Incoming dairy boss seeks smooth entry: Fonterra
chairman-elect John Wilson says ensuring the smoothest of board
leadership transitions and uniting the farmer-owned co-operative
after the internal share debate are his priorities.
- - - -
Mainfreight announces bold goal: Global logistics
firm Mainfreight intends to become New Zealand's largest company
by the time it turns 50 in 2028.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Number of new shops raises fear: A leading economist has
raised fears about the number of new shops being built when
retail spending growth is relatively flat.
- - - -
Economics kills the refinery that protesters couldn't close:
Economics has finally achieved what decades of opposition failed
to win - the end of oil refining on one of the most important
cultural sites for both European and indigenous Australians.
- - - -
Bank holds OCR but stays mum on future: The Reserve Bank
kept the official cash rate on hold at its all-time low of 2.5
per cent yesterday but was non-committal about the future,
beyond saying the outlook remained consistent with its view in
the June monetary policy statement, which had implied no rise
until the June quarter next year.
- - - -
Bosses not keen to hire more staff: Most New Zealand
employers are planning to hold their staff numbers steady until
sufficient signs emerge of an economic uplift, a recruitment
survey says.
- - - -
Labour says views on mining close to Govt's: Labour's
finance spokesman, David Parker, says his party's policies on
oil, gas and mineral extraction are close to those of the
Government.
- - - -