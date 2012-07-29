WELLINGTON, July 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Christchurch blueprint unveiled today: The unveiling of the Government blueprint that will shape the heart of Christchurch's central city is "the biggest moment since the September 2010 quake", a business leader says.

- - - -

New anti-Key trend Shearer's best friend: He was Labour's accidental leader and now David Shearer seems to be on a glide path that could see him anointed the accidental prime minister.

- - - -

Key battle lines drawn in early political poll: The next election will be fought on five key battle grounds, the first Fairfax Media/Ipsos political poll reveals. The state of core services like education and health, asset sales, the economy, Prime Minister John Key's leadership and a growing sense of "us and them" are shaping up as the critical issues for many voters.

- - - -

Heat goes on Feltex auditors: The liquidators of Feltex are claiming more than $12 million from auditors Ernst & Young, arguing that the firm breached the terms of its contract, and the duty of care and skill that it owed the failed carpet maker.

- - - -

Drought tipped to lift NZ prices: New Zealand dairy and beef farmers can expect to benefit from the misfortunes of United States farmers struggling to cope with a devastating drought.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

City rebuild rolled out: The rebuilding of Christchurch's central city will be under way by the end of the year, Earthquake Recovery Minister Gerry Brownlee says.

- - - -

Income gap between the races gets wider: New Zealand's persistent income gap between Maori and Pacific people and the European majority has widened sharply during the recession.

- - - -

More land won't mean cheaper homes, says critic: An environmentalist has accused Fletcher Building of being greedy and rebuffed its recipe for solving housing affordability problems.

- - - -

Govt aims to speed up big mining projects: The Government is looking at ways of speeding up approvals for big mining projects because endless court action is "frustrating" companies and costing them millions.

- - - -

July going out with wet and wintry blast: The last days of July are expected to bring grim weather - heavy rain and powerful gusts - in many parts of the country.