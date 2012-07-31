WELLINGTON Aug 1 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

MPs take sids on gay marriage: More MPs are showing their hand on gay marriage. NZ First is pledging not to back the measure and is calling for a referendum. But momentum appeared to be building for enough votes to pass the "marriage equality" bill being led by Labour MP Louisa Wall.

Top public servants face axe in Mobie reshuffle: High-ranked civil servants are set to be shown the door - and a redundancy cheque - as the merger of four departments takes effect.

Serious fraud-buster Feeley feted: Outgoing Serious Fraud Office boss Adam Feeley has been feted by prosecutors for his ability to bring order to the chaos after the finance company sector meltdown.

NZOG shareholders face wait on wells: New Zealand Oil & Gas shareholders may have to wait till summer 2013/14 before the company drills its next exploration well in Taranaki.

Banks affair may lead to law change: Campaign finance rules for local body politicians may be tightened before next year's elections in the fallout from the John Banks anonymous donations affair, which Prime Minister John Key said showed existing law to be "an ass".

Waitangi Tribunal has power to order compensation: lawyer: The Waitangi Tribunal's interim direction this week that the Government delay the sale of Mighty River contained a warning it is not entirely toothless and can order the Government to make compensation in some circumstances, lawyer Mai Chen says.

Denniston mine project forges on despite delays: The company at the centre of an environmental fight over its $1 billion plus West Coast coal mine continues to forge ahead despite being stalled in court by opponents and uncertainty over the timing of mining.

Ferrier takes over reins at NZ Trade and Enterprise: The Government has appointed Andrew Ferrier, the former chief executive of Fonterra Co-operative Group, to chair the board of New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

Telecom closes CDMA network: Telecom switched off one of its networks overnight, rendering the mobile phones it serviced near-useless.

Buoyant Ryman plans 28th retirement village: Retirement village builder and operator Ryman Healthcare says first quarter trading is ahead of last year and it plans to build its 28th retirement village, in Petone in the Hutt Valley.