WELLINGTON Aug 2 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Big contracts go to former MFAT staff: Former Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry staff members are being awarded lucrative contracts as the ministry sheds current staff.

- - - -

Govt rejects claim as cable plan fails: The Government is rejecting claims from Labour that its NZ$1.5 billion ($1.22 billion) ultrafast broadband initiative has been dealt a big blow by the collapse of Pacific Fibre's plan to lay a new communications cable to the United States.

- - - -

Facebook, Twitter won't recognise Dotcom: The alleged pirate has been pirated. At one point Kim Dotcom's website attracted four per cent of all internet traffic but the Megaupload founder now says he can't seem to convince social media giants Facebook and Twitter that he is real.

- - - -

Activists hail Anadarko's drilling 'cancellation': Greenpeace is hailing the "cancellation" of plans by United States oil giant Anadarko to drill off the New Zealand coast. But the Texan company says it is still coming, just a year later than it hoped.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Shock at cancelled $400m cable plan: Pacific Fibre's cancellation of plans for the country's second international fibre cable has been labelled "devastating news" for internet competition.

- - - -

Academics say SkyCity deal goes against law: John Key's SkyCity convention centre deal made a "mockery" of the law aimed at protecting people from the ill effects of gambling, according to an article in an international academic journal.

- - - -

Review may end use of donor trusts: The review of local electoral finance laws prompted by the furore over anonymous donations to John Banks when contesting the Super City mayoralty may end the use of trusts to shield the identity of big donors, as employed by Auckland Mayor Len Brown.

- - - -

AA's plea ignored as petrol firms pass on tax rise: Oil companies yesterday defied a plea from the Automobile Association to absorb a Government fuel tax rise of 2c a litre, passing it straight to motorists instead.

- - - -

($1 = 1.2308 New Zealand dollars)