WELLINGTON Aug 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Key's Hungarian slur causes offence: Hungary's honorary consul-general to New Zealand is personally offended by John Key's comments that the reluctance of Hungarian soldiers to patrol in Afghanistan endangered Kiwi troops.

Gun fear in Dotcom raid: Pictures of Megaupload millionaire Kim Dotcom carrying a shotgun were part of the reason the country's elite police team were brought in to arrest him, a court has heard.

Rising magma likely cause of Tongariro eruption: Rising magma sparking earthquake swarms and superheating Tongariro's geothermal systems in recent weeks is the most likely cause of Monday's steam-driven eruption.

Air NZ boss to testify against airline: An Air New Zealand senior manager will give evidence in United States courts against the airline, and other carriers, as part of a long-running class action over airfreight price-fixing.

2Degrees fixed-line bid possible - Hertz: 2Degrees is considering entering the fixed-line market, chief executive Eric Hertz has revealed while celebrating the company's millionth mobile connection.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ troops more at risk at home than abroad: New Zealand Defence Force staff have been injured hundreds of times in foreign postings in the past few years, but an official count shows troops are more likely to be hurt at home.

Tongariro blast could be start of bigger bang: Scientists: The eruption of Mt Tongariro which ripped open three new vents in the mountain each a kilometre wide could be a forerunner to a bigger bang, say scientists.

Quake costs plague property investor: Earthquake worries are plaguing New Zealand's biggest listed property business, with concerns about its huge Christchurch and Wellington buildings. Yesterday's annual meeting of unitholders in Kiwi Income Property Trust, with real estate valued at $2.16 billion, heard how the business was spending $35 million strengthening its 28-level, $67 million Wellington high-rise office tower the Majestic Centre on Willis St.

Surge in Chinese tourists to NZ: China has surged ahead of the United States and is on the verge of becoming New Zealand's second-biggest tourist market, according to the latest International Visitor Survey.

Million clients just start for telco: The chief executive of 2degrees, Eric Hertz, says there is plenty of growth left in the New Zealand market, despite the upstart mobile phone company passing the one million customer mark.