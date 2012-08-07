WELLINGTON Aug 8 Following are some of the lead
stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.
DOMINION POST
Key's Hungarian slur causes offence: Hungary's honorary
consul-general to New Zealand is personally offended by John
Key's comments that the reluctance of Hungarian soldiers to
patrol in Afghanistan endangered Kiwi troops.
- - - -
Gun fear in Dotcom raid: Pictures of Megaupload millionaire
Kim Dotcom carrying a shotgun were part of the reason the
country's elite police team were brought in to arrest him, a
court has heard.
- - - -
Rising magma likely cause of Tongariro eruption: Rising
magma sparking earthquake swarms and superheating Tongariro's
geothermal systems in recent weeks is the most likely cause of
Monday's steam-driven eruption.
- - - -
Air NZ boss to testify against airline: An Air New Zealand
senior manager will give evidence in United States
courts against the airline, and other carriers, as part of a
long-running class action over airfreight price-fixing.
- - - -
2Degrees fixed-line bid possible - Hertz: 2Degrees is
considering entering the fixed-line market, chief executive Eric
Hertz has revealed while celebrating the company's millionth
mobile connection.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD
NZ troops more at risk at home than abroad: New Zealand
Defence Force staff have been injured hundreds of times in
foreign postings in the past few years, but an official count
shows troops are more likely to be hurt at home.
- - - -
Tongariro blast could be start of bigger bang: Scientists:
The eruption of Mt Tongariro which ripped open three new vents
in the mountain each a kilometre wide could be a forerunner to a
bigger bang, say scientists.
- - - -
Quake costs plague property investor: Earthquake worries are
plaguing New Zealand's biggest listed property business, with
concerns about its huge Christchurch and Wellington buildings.
Yesterday's annual meeting of unitholders in Kiwi Income
Property Trust, with real estate valued at $2.16
billion, heard how the business was spending $35 million
strengthening its 28-level, $67 million Wellington high-rise
office tower the Majestic Centre on Willis St.
- - - -
Surge in Chinese tourists to NZ: China has surged ahead of
the United States and is on the verge of becoming New Zealand's
second-biggest tourist market, according to the latest
International Visitor Survey.
- - - -
Million clients just start for telco: The chief executive of
2degrees, Eric Hertz, says there is plenty of growth left in the
New Zealand market, despite the upstart mobile phone company
passing the one million customer mark.
- - - -