DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Key defends 'hard call' to miss service: Prime Minister John
Key will miss the commemorative service for the two soldiers
killed in Afghanistan, opting to go ahead instead with a trip to
the United States to support his son at a baseball tournament.
MP's family split over gay marriage bill: The gay marriage
bill is not just dividing Parliament, it has also sparked a
public - but polite - disagreement inside one MP's family.
Business 'gets free firefighting ride': A Government review
is set to shake up funding of the Fire Service amid claims of
freeloading by the corporate sector. Internal Affairs Minister
Chris Tremain yesterday released details of a review of the
service, to be completed by the end of the year.
Apple fights Kiwi over letter 'i': A Hamilton inventor who
is locked in a legal trademark battle with United States
technology giant Apple has the peace of mind that his legal
costs will be paid - but only if he wins.
Smelter 'in really difficult situation': The Tiwai Point
aluminium smelter near Bluff is "in a really difficult
financial situation" and is not ruling out staffing changes to
secure its future, NZAS management say.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Mystery group in Dotcom meeting: The involvement of a secret
Government organisation before the raid on Kim Dotcom's mansion
emerged during cross-examination of a police witness in the High
Court at Auckland yesterday.
ACC faces new privacy breach claim: The Accident
Compensation Corporation is investigating another potential
privacy breach which may be similar to the gaffe that saw
details of thousands of claimants sent to Bronwyn Pullar last
year.
Skyhawks finally heading overseas: The air force's retired
Skyhawks and Aermacchi trainer jets are finally likely to be
sent overseas to new owners, though the Government will probably
earn a pittance from their sale.
MediaWorks gets a boost: The chances of a stable future for
TV3 owner MediaWorks have been given a boost by the arrival of a
new investor.
Huawei welcomes govt checks on networks: A local
representative of Chinese telco Huawei says there is a standing
invitation for governments to test its networks following fears
in foreign media that the company is a security threat.
GFC means new economic thinking: Bollard: We are living in a
new economic world since the global financial crisis, Reserve
Bank governor Alan Bollard says.
