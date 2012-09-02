WELLINGTON, Sept 3 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Asset sales programme likely to go ahead: The Cabinet is expected to press ahead today with the Government's flagship asset sales programme after a landmark Waitangi Tribunal report.

Film and TV pump billions into economy: New Zealand's film and TV industry has risen to become one of our most lucrative - reeling in more than $3.23 billion last year.

Building owners seek tax relief: Wellington owners of earthquake-prone commercial buildings might receive financial relief from the Government to help ease the massive cost burden of strengthening their properties.

Insurance premiums hit pre-1935 buildings: Earthquake strengthening is becoming vital for commercial building owners, both to keep tenants and to cut soaring insurance rates. Insurance premiums have risen across the board but particularly for pre-1935 buildings, when construction methods changed.

Tower wrestles with next step in business strategy: Tensions among Tower directors are coming to a head with a decision looming over the insurance company's future.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Asset sales: Maori all set for court: Court action to block the partial sale of Mighty River Power could be initiated "within an hour" if the Government decides today to proceed with the sale this year, the Maori Council says.

Warehouse and commodities top week's agenda: Commodities, economics and corporate news, culminating in The Warehouse's annual result, look set to dominate the business agenda this week.

Airport crackdown: $10m fines recovered: Fine dodgers apprehended at New Zealand's border have agreed to repay more than $10 million in overdue fines during the past four years.

Shroff wary of putting Govt data in 'cloud': Privacy Commissioner Marie Shroff has highlighted risks around "cloud computing" just days after the Government announced it would push ahead with a "cloud computing strategy" to improve services and cut costs.

New territory for council with Maori board plan: A statutory body has produced a blueprint for Maori development over the next 30 years in Auckland, to be used to advocate for better resources for Maori.