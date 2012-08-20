WELLINGTON Aug 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

PM: April pullout from Afghanistan 'likely': New Zealand troops are set to pull out of Afghanistan in April, after the deaths of three more soldiers in a roadside bomb attack in the dangerous northeast of Bamiyan province.

ERO drops decile ratings from reports: The decile rating of schools has been scrapped from Education Review Office reports. ERO chief review officer Dr Graham Stoop made the surprise announcement yesterday in an effort to "correct the stereotype that a school's decile equals performance".

Biofuel firm may join top 100: A South Island cleantech startup is one of five Kiwi tech ventures in the running to be named in a global technology magazine's list of top 100 Asian and Pacific companies.

Norris receives A$9.61m for final months at CBA: Former Commonwealth Bank chief executive Ralph Norris received a total package of A$9.61 million ($10.04 million) in his final five months at the bank, annual accounts reveal.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

'Nothing could have survived': New Zealand troops would probably have to come under daily attack before they would be given some of the more heavily armoured vehicles used in Afghanistan, Defence Force chief Lieutenant General Rhys Jones said last night.

Humvees used by victims were retired by US forces: The Humvee vehicles used by New Zealand soldiers killed in Afghanistan were all but retired by US forces several years ago because of their vulnerability to roadside bomb attacks.

Global house prices ease but not in NZ: New Zealand has one the world's most over-valued housing markets, according to the Economist.

$5.3m gift sets up Antarctic research unit: New York philanthropist and billionaire Julian Robertson has donated $5.3 million to establish a new institute in New Zealand for research on the Antarctic and Southern Ocean's role in climate change.

