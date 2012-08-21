WELLINGTON Aug 22 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST

Nats want assurance on extended Bamiyan patrols: The Government is seeking reassurance from defence bosses that plans to extend Kiwi patrols into the badlands east of Bamiyan will not put Kiwi troops at greater risk, after the deaths of five soldiers in two weeks.

Telcos face pressure over Trans-Tasman roaming prices: The New Zealand and Australian governments are expected to put the heat on mobile phone companies to offer a better deal to trans-Tasman travellers at a meeting in Canberra tomorrow.

Strong sales put Summerset in the black: Wellington retirement care company Summerset has reported a net profit after tax of NZ$3.9 million ($3.17 million) for the six months ending June, on the back of strong sales and higher development margins.

The Mt William extension of Solid Energy's Stockton coalmine has been given resource consent by the West Coast Regional Council.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

US rebuff to Kiwi bid for better armour: The New Zealand Defence Force tried unsuccessfully to borrow mine-resistant vehicles from the United States military to protect troops from roadside bombs in Afghanistan.

Drop in coal triggers Solid Energy rain check: The partial privatisation of state-owned coal company Solid Energy has been put on the back burner after falling global coal prices forced a review of the company's operations.

Moutter taking a back seat over Telecom results: New Telecom boss Simon Moutter will take a back seat this Friday as New Zealand's largest-listed company announces its full-year result, with Gen-i chief executive Chris Quin leading the presentation.

Te Awamutu orchard hit: A 12km containment zone surrounds a kiwifruit orchard in Te Awamutu after Psa-V was discovered for the first time there this week.

