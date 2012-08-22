WELLINGTON Aug 23 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Euthanasia already happening in hospitals - PM: Prime
Minister John Key says euthanasia already happens in our
hospitals - and if he was terminally ill, he would consider it.
- - - -
Small SAS contingent may return to Afghanistan: A plan to
send a small contingent of SAS back to Afghanistan comes only
months after special forces pressed the Government to leave
members of the elite squad there.
- - - -
Quakes shrink Canterbury economy: It's official - the
greater Christchurch economy has shrunk by about 10 per cent
because of the three big earthquakes.
- - - -
'Smokefree' will drive sales underground - boss: The boss of
New Zealand's biggest tobacco company believes the Government's
vision to make the country smokefree by 2025 will force
cigarette sales underground.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Govt backs down on alcopop law change: The Government has
backed down on plans to restrict the sale and strength of
"ready-to-drink" beverages and will let the liquor industry set
its own rules for the sweetened alcoholic drinks.
- - - -
Economists fret as petrol price soars: Petrol has soared to
its highest price ever, with most city outlets selling 91-octane
fuel last night for 222.9c a litre.
- - - -
Fletcher to review 'whole portfolio': Fletcher Building
, one of this country's biggest employers with about
8000 staff here, is undertaking a strategic review of its
domestic business.
- - - -
Tiwai Pt threat could delay Mighty River sale: The
Government will delay the partial sale of Mighty River Power
until early next year while it deals with headaches including
Rio Tinto's threat to close the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter
and Maori claims over water, sharemarket sources say.
- - - -