DOMINION POST

Torrid response to gay marriage bill: Members of Parliament will cast conscience votes on two high-profile social issues in two days - and Prime Minister John Key has warned his MPs it will get "very emotive".

Nats hurry to keep asset sales on track: The Government is fast tracking its response to a landmark Waitangi Tribunal ruling on Maori water rights and says it could still meet its self-imposed deadline of putting shares in the first state-owned energy company on the market by Christmas.

Genesis set to increase margins on power sales: Above-average price increases could be on the cards for Genesis Energy customers after New Zealand's largest electricity retailer said increasing profits on its retail business was a key target for the year.

Uruguay venture misses targets: New Zealand Farming Systems Uruguay announced yesterday it had missed its full-year earnings guidance and it is considering raising up to US$135 million (NZ$166.6m) in capital. The listed company develops and runs dairy farms in Uruguay.

Chorus plans big push for UFB: Chorus will launch a marketing campaign today to drum up enthusiasm for ultrafast broadband. The Telecom spin-off yesterday posted a solid $102 million profit for its first seven months as a listed company.

Housing squeeze hits rebuild: A lack of accommodation is holding back the rebuild of Christchurch, as the two-year anniversary of the September earthquake nears.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Key ready for Mighty River fight: The Government is battle-ready for any court-based challenge to its partial share float of the Mighty River Power company in the wake of the Waitangi Tribunal's call for a delay.

United puts message on rebrand to AGM of 20: MP Peter Dunne was expecting a small annual meeting for his United Future party at the weekend - but not quite as small as 20 people.

Police secretive over White House praise for Dotcom operation: New Zealand police have been praised by the White House for their role in the case against Kim Dotcom.

MPs dithering on alcohol purchasing age: A quarter of MPs are still struggling to decide whether New Zealand should raise its alcohol purchase age to 20, two days before Parliament is expected to vote on the contentious law change.

US launch sweet news for kiwi supplier: A New Zealand firm's natural fruit extract is providing the sugar-like kick for a new calorie-free sweetener that has hit the market in the United States.

Datacom enters Chinese market: China offers a lot of potential for New Zealand-based technology services provider Datacom, says its boss.