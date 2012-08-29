WELLINGTON Aug 30 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Same sex bill passes first reading: MPs have voted for gay marriage in a near-landslide. A conscience vote on Labour MP Louisa Wall's bill passed by 80 votes to 40 last night before a packed public gallery at Parliament. The bill will now be considered by a select committee before facing two further votes before it can pass in to law.

$350m for Wellington buses and trains: Details of an ''unprecedented'' $1.25 billion investment in Wellington's transport network have been revealed, including almost $350 million for buses and trains.

Groser mulls tilt at WTO job: Prime Minister John Key has confirmed senior cabinet minister Tim Groser may throw his hat into the ring for director general of the World Trade Organisation.

Westpac and Trade Me to launch website: Westpac is hoping its mortgage lending book will get a boost from a hook-up with Trade Me property listings, which will funnel potential home buyers through to the bank.

PGC boss upbeat despite $47m loss: Canterbury investment firm Pyne Gould Corporation has posted a $47.7 million loss. The loss for the year to June 30, 2012 partly resulted from $20.7m of increased claims under an agreement to manage the former Marac bad loans and take the risk on those for Heartland.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Gay marriage bill passes first step: Same-sex marriage has become a near-certainty after legislation to allow it passed its first reading last night by a two-to-one margin.

$80 million seized assets 'just tip of the iceberg': Nearly $80 million of suspected criminal assets frozen by court orders - and a further $17.5 million worth already seized - has been described by police as the "tip of the iceberg".

Fear for NZ-US ties factor in Dotcom moves: Concerns over New Zealand's diplomatic relations with the United States were a factor in the Government's decision-making during the legal battle over Kim Dotcom's assets.

Higher fuel taxes in pipeline: With petrol prices already at all-time highs, motorists will pay even more tax at the pump to ensure the Government's "roads of national significance" are completed on time, Prime Minister John Key said yesterday.

Chinese plan $250m high-rise: Chinese property investors have joined with a New Zealand developer to plan a $250 million Auckland apartment block - the largest development of its kind since the global financial crisis.

Harvest fall hits Delegat's profit: Winemaker Delegat's full-year profit fell 22 per cent after higher rainfall and cooler than usual growing conditions resulted in a lower harvest and drop in sales.