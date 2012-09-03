WELLINGTON, Sept 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Two years on: anger over EQC: Two years on from the huge quake that shook Christchurch and people are very unhappy with EQC.

- - - -

Next move awaited in water saga: Maori water claimants meet today to decide their next move after the Government was forced to delay its first asset sale till next year and rejected a bid for iwi control over freshwater assets.

- - - -

Maori question Crafar farms sale: Maori trusts are expected to this week challenge a Court of Appeal decision clearing the way for the sale of the Crafar farms to Chinese company Shanghai Pengxin.

- - - -

French giant takes 55pc stake in March Construction: French construction giant Vinci has bought just over half of well-known Canterbury family firm March Construction, founded by "Buzz" March and his brother Sam 41 years ago.

- - - -

Fletcher to sell Corys Electrical to Sonepar SA: Fletcher Building's move to sell off its New Zealand business Corys Electrical is seen as sensible but not material to the group's overall performance, analysts say.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Iwi pushes for power shares on credit: The powerful Waikato-Tainui iwi may press for smaller tribes affected by the Mighty River sale to receive shares on credit until their Treaty claims are settled when the Government consults them on the partial sale of the company.

- - - -

Asset-sale delay troubles investors: Key market investors are surprised and disappointed at the Government's decision to delay the partial privatisation of Mighty River Power.

- - - -

Terms of trade drop 2.6% in June quarter: It got harder for New Zealand to earn its living as a trading nation in the June quarter, as the terms of trade continued to decline, with dairy and meat prices falling while oil prices climbed.

- - - -

John Key lines up talks with Putin: Russia' s accession to the WTO has been unpopular domestically.Prime Minister John Key has secured a one-on-one meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at this weekend's summit of Apec economies in Russia.

- - - -

Spirits industry poised for major growth: New Zealand's alcoholic spirits industry is at a similar stage of its evolution to the wine sector in the 1970s and may be on the cusp of a major growth phase, a report says.