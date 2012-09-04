WELLINGTON, Sept 5 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Quakes make ex-smokers start again: More than a quarter of former smokers in Christchurch went back to cigarettes to help cope with the city's major earthquakes, a new study has found.

Dispute threatens to prolong creditors' wait: A clash between a lawyer representing Blue Chip investors and the companies' liquidators over the best way to recover money from its directors could prolong the wait for creditors.

GPG shares jump on buy back: Guinness Peat Group 's share price nudged upward yesterday after the investment holding company unveiled plans to buy back £10 million (NZ$19.9m) worth of shares.

Lumley Insurance expanded to hasten claims: Lumley Insurance wants to employ or contract another 50 local staff to process earthquake claims.

Rakon CFO makes move to Skellerup : Gumboot and industrial equipment maker Skellerup Holdings has headhunted Graham Leaming to be its chief financial officer from fellow NZX-listed company Rakon.

King calls for national hui on water: King Tuheitia has called a national water hui for all Maori at Turangawaewae Marae next Thursday, boosting the Maori Council's push for a national stance on Maori water rights.

Longer delay to asset sale expected: Investment experts say the sell down of Mighty River Power could be pushed out towards the end of next year with one questioning whether the partial sale of state-owned enterprises will happen at all.

Frustrated house-hunters turn to experts: Some time-strapped house-hunters frustrated by Auckland's booming housing market are turning to expert services to secure their property investments.

Tower $9.4 million short of market expectation: Insurance and financial services company Tower says earthquake-related claims will mean its annual net profit will be $9.4 million below market expectations.

Big dry fuels dairy price rise: After falling for seven months in a row export commodity prices picked up last month, led by dairy products and beef.