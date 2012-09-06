WELLINGTON, Sept 7 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Telco merger 'buts' likely: The 3200 staff employed by Vodafone and TelstraClear may have to wait a little longer to find out whether they are to become colleagues.

- - - -

Smelter workers afraid to speak out: Workers at the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter say morale is at an all-time low and many fear for their jobs.

- - - -

Wellington risks becoming 'backwater' - former PM: Wellington risks becoming a "backwater" as the centre of economic gravity moves to a resurgent Auckland, former prime minister Sir Geoffrey Palmer warns.

- - - -

Jobless predicted to fall in March: A stubbornly high unemployment rate may finally fall as soon as next March.

- - - -

'Perfect storm' brewing: Conditions for manufacturing exporters are about as bad as they have been in living memory, with the high exchange rate exacerbating weak overseas and domestic markets, New Zealand Manufacturers and Exporters Association chief executive John Walley says.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Tips reveal hidden dope farm: A series of anonymous letters led police to a million-dollar indoor cannabis operation run by a refugee who stole $26,000 worth of electricity to heat and light the houses in which he was growing the drug.

- - - -

Fast-track for Govt's water talks with iwi: The Government is fast-tracking its "shares plus" consultation with Maori affected by the partial sale of three power companies by talking to all of them at once, a letter obtained by the Herald reveals.

- - - -

Briscoe Group boss Rod Duke says the company is on track to beat the record annual profit of $27.53 million it posted in its past financial year.

- - - -

Aucklanders ask record house prices: Auckland's property market has entered its peak spring season with record-high asking prices and a continuing shortage of listings.

- - - -

Liquor law changes too soft, say front-line staff: Licensing inspectors at the front line of reducing alcohol harm have told Justice Minister Judith Collins her law changes fall short of reform and their checklist includes a minimum price for beer, wine and spirits.