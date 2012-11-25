WELLINGTON Nov 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Jackson scrambling to finish 'Hobbit': Stars of The Hobbit have begun returning to the middle of Middle-earth as Wellington gears up for the film's world premiere.

TVNZ7 survey results 'concealed': Television New Zealand has been accused of concealing research showing TVNZ7 had a growing audience at the time it was axed.

Banks clarifies link to Novopay firm: ACT leader John Banks has moved to quell speculation that he had a vested interest in Talent2, the Australian company behind the error-ridden teachers' payroll system Novopay.

Fears kiwi's refusal to fall puts NZ's growth story in peril: Kiwi exporters are unlikely to get any relief anytime soon from the high New Zealand dollar, which has put their margins under pressure for much of this year.

Cardrona skifield's future uncertain: The ownership of one of New Zealand's leading skifields is up in the air after its Australian parent announced a wide-ranging strategic review.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

NZ$20.5m Lotto winner still a mystery: Invercargill is buzzing over who might be NZ$20.5 million richer. The winner of the huge Lotto Powerball jackpot is yet to claim the prize, but the shop it was bought in was closed yesterday and the owner hopes they might come forward today.

Data helping ramp up pay: Consultancy firms are playing a role in driving up executive salaries through providing the market data companies can use to justify pay packets, says a veteran of the remuneration consulting industry.

Fracking rules likely to be tightened: The verdict on fracking in New Zealand is due tomorrow, but the arguments about it will continue.

Final pricing for Fonterra Shareholders' Fund due: The long-awaited debut of the Fonterra Shareholders' Fund on the NZX's main board will loom large on the business agenda this week.