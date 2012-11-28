WELLINGTON Nov 29 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Hobbit mania sees fans mobbing fans: They lined balconies and window ledges, they perched on poles and rubbish bins - anything to get a peek as the cast of The Hobbit walked the red carpet.

- - - -

Hobbit premiere screening dazzles: "It was amazing"; "It was fantastic"; "The clarity was amazing"... Those lucky enough to see The Hobbit's premiere last night were effusive.

- - - -

I don't see regulatory failure - Foss: Commerce Minister Craig Foss denies the Ross Asset Management collapse has exposed regulatory failures, with no plans in motion to modify legislation he says is key to building confidence in financial markets.

- - - -

PGC may be set to up stakes: Pyne Gould Corporation looks set to quit New Zealand next year after the company said it was close to selling Perpetual Group, its only remaining operating business in the country.

- - - -

Rangatira cashed up and ready to invest: Wellington investment company Rangatira says it has about NZ$20 million for new investments and is still looking for "good opportunities".

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Maori fight over asset sales likely to head straight to Supreme Court: The Maori Council's challenge to the Government's partial asset sales plan is likely to bypass the Court of Appeal and go directly to the Supreme Court early next year in order to meet the looming deadline for the sale of Mighty River Power.

- - - -

Concern at NZ's cancer death toll: New Zealand has one of the highest death rates from cancer in the Asia-Pacific region, a report shows.

- - - -

Warning on helping US employ TPP: New Zealand should be very careful in helping the United States to use the Trans Pacific Partnership deal to assert leadership in the Asia Pacific, former diplomat and senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies, Terence O'Brien, warned yesterday.

- - - -

IPO foreign ownership flak: Some New Zealand institutions are crying foul over the high level of foreign ownership in the newly-formed Fonterra Shareholders Fund, though others say the way units were distributed is just a reflection of the extensive groundwork undertaken by the issue's promoters over the past two years.

- - - -

Fire and court charges hurt Sanford profit: Fishing firm Sanford posted an almost 7 per cent drop in full-year profit yesterday as one-off events in its Pacific tuna operations took a toll on earnings.

- - - -

Ross investors urged to speak up: Some investments in David Ross' failed business could have been saved if his clients had voiced concerns about their money sooner, says a financial disputes service.