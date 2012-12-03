WELLINGTON Dec 4 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST

Key stands by plans for 2014-15 Budget surplus: The Government's plan to return to surplus by 2014-15 appears to be on a knife-edge as the Treasury prepares its final forecasts for the year.

Doubts cast over cheaper broadband: The price of broadband could fall by about $12 a month in two years' time if internet providers pass on swinging cuts to Chorus' charges that were proposed yesterday by the Commerce Commission.

All Blacks avoid pool of death for 2015 World Cup: All Blacks coach Steve Hansen had few complaints when the 2015 World Cup draw was made in London early this morning. The 2011 world champions have been placed into Pool C, along with Argentina, Tonga, Europe 1 and Africa 1 and have a clear path in front of them all the way through to the semi-finals.

Report seeks action on disabled rights: Heavy criticism has been levelled at government agencies over New Zealand's poor performance in disabled people's rights.

Hobbit fever's been goblin up money: The world premiere of The Hobbit gave a big lift to sellers of Tolkien-related goods, but left cafe and bar owners feeling flat.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Groser defends ditching of Kyoto: Climate Change Minister Tim Groser has defended New Zealand's decision to drop out of the Kyoto treaty at global climate talks, describing the move as "ahead of the curve".

Watchdog's rulings wipe $190m off Chorus value: Almost $190 million of shareholder value in lines company Chorus was wiped off as the Commerce Commission made two announcements about wholesale pricing.

Media: Igloo staves off regulation: The Commerce Commission says it won't be scrutinising content deals between Sky TV and TVNZ for their Igloo TV joint venture which launched yesterday. But it might have a look if Igloo introduces new content, a spokeswoman for the competition regulator said yesterday.

Spy agency's secrecy order one-in-10-year case: The order signed to suppress the involvement of the GCSB in the Kim Dotcom case was the only one of its kind made in the last decade.

Listings fail to keep up with demand for homes: Auckland real estate asking prices fell 2 per cent last month even as longer-term sale prices continued to soar, according to Realestate.co.nz.