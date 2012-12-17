WELLINGTON Dec 18 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Cyclone Evan a 'wildcard' for NZ weather: Christmas looks like being warm and sunny - but there's a spanner in the works, in the form of tropical Cyclone Evan. The storm that has pounded Samoa and Fiji is making long-term predictions difficult for New Zealand forecasters.

- - - -

Trade Me yet to peak, says Kirk: Trade Me chairman David Kirk has defended the online auction company against accusations it has reached maturity and was unlikely to maintain the strong growth it has achieved over the past decade.

- - - -

Forecasts show gradual recovery: The economy is recovering gradually, according to the latest NZIER Consensus Forecasts, with growth expected to average 2.3 per cent over the next three March years.

- - - -

New bank to play niche role: New Zealand has a new bank, Heartland, but it will not go head to head with the big four banks on home mortgages.

- - - -

Major benefits seen in merger: Farmer shareholders will cast the final vote in mid-February on whether a merger of the rural service co-operatives CRT and Farmlands Trading Society goes ahead to form a $2 billion business.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Bills soar but relief due next year: Power bills have jumped more than $100 this year, latest figures show - but Auckland households can expect some reprieve next year.

- - - -

'Bun fight' reported in Trade Me sale: Trade Me is expected to become one of the top 10 listed companies on the New Zealand stock exchange after its former owner Fairfax sold its remaining 51 per cent stake in the company yesterday.

- - - -

Datacom unruffled by sale: Datacom Group says it will be business as usual as New Zealand Post sells its 35 per cent shareholding in the IT services firm to the Super Fund, replacing one "long-term" shareholder with another.

- - - -

Fonterra share scheme wins seal of approval: Fonterra's Trading Among Farmers (TAF) share trading scheme received its final, albeit retrospective, seal of approval at the annual meeting yesterday.

- - - -

Strong dollar hits exporters: The New Zealand dollar hit a four-year high against the Japanese yen yesterday, prompting concern from local exporters whose returns are getting eroded by the exchange rate.