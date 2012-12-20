WELLINGTON Dec 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Basin showdown puts brakes on transport projects: Wellington's big transport projects are in limbo as the NZ Transport Agency and Wellington City Council face off over plans for the Basin Reserve.

Beehive needs more honey - authority: Despite what workers might feel about economic conditions, they've been told MPs are doing it tougher.

Sale of Meridian energy business fetches NZ$50m: State-owned Meridian Energy has sold one of its subsidiaries for more than $50 million a day after Finance Minister Bill English floated the possibility of putting all three taxpayer-owned power companies on the block next year.

Mad Butcher heads for NZX: Butchery chain The Mad Butcher could almost double its number of franchises around New Zealand and even move into Australia if an NZX capital-raising in the new year is successful.

Insurers win case over fire levies policy: The Insurance Brokers' Association (Ibanz) hopes its win in the High Court against the Fire Service Commission (FSC) will settle a long dispute on how the levies that fund firefighters are collected.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Xmas rise gives PM $3900 backpay, $150 more a week: Prime Minister John Key will get $3895 in backpay and an extra $150 a week as a result of a 1.9 per cent increase for MPs awarded by the Remuneration Authority.

Turia: Sharples' time is up: Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia has called on her fellow co-leader, Pita Sharples, to step down and hand over the reins to MP Te Ururoa Flavell, despite Dr Sharples' plans to stand again in 2014.

SkyCity raises doubts over future of convention centre deal: The pokies-for-convention centre deal is looking shaky after SkyCity boss Nigel Morrison said the casino company might pull out of the NZ$350 million deal if the Government doesn't hurry up.

Alarm over harbour gold hunt: Plans to dredge a Coromandel harbour for gold and silver left over from the region's mining heyday have met opposition from locals, who fear it will release toxic substances into the pristine marine environment.

Rakon shares dive after earnings warning: Shares in high-tech electronic components maker Rakon plunged to an all-time low yesterday after the company issued a pre-Christmas earnings downgrade, prompted by delayed sales programmes and declining margins.