WELLINGTON Jan 21 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Monday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

'Unprecedented demand' for help as welfare tightened: More people are relying on food parcels and charity as the Government tightens welfare, the Council of Christian Social Services says.

- - - -

Smith ready to return to fold after long 'gardening leave': A refreshed Nick Smith says that although his time on "gardening leave" has been good in parts, "my advice to the prime minister is 'the garden is done'." The Nelson MP, who resigned his ministerial portfolios just days after introducing a local government reform package last year, would not go into specifics but made it clear this week that he would love to return to the Government's inner circle.

- - - -

Dotcom: Now I'm after Google: Not content with taking on Hollywood and the United States Government over allegations of copyright piracy, internet multimillionaire Kim Dotcom is now targeting the advertising profits of web giant Google.

- - - -

Consent for Emirates, Qantas pact: Australia's competition watchdog has given interim approval for an alliance between Qantas and Emirates airlines but has prohibited them from extending it to trans-Tasman routes because it may push airfares up.

- - - -

Diligent's chief gets more than bargained: Diligent Board Member Services chief executive and director Alex Sodi was granted 4.1 million more stock options by his fellow directors than he should have.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Kiwis pay more than Brits: Flights between London and Auckland are up to twice as expensive when booking from New Zealand compared to buying return trips out of Britain.

- - - -

Brits say NZ third dearest to visit: New Zealand is the third-most expensive place in the world to visit based on the prices of meals, drinks and other tourist items, says a British survey.

- - - -

Fake raid marks start of Mega: Kim Dotcom's new venture Mega was launched with fanfare at the tycoon's mansion last night and came with a warning for Hollywood.

- - - -

KCL looks at new venture-possibly a stock listing: Executives running the country's biggest real estate syndicator, managing property assets valued at about NZ$850 million, are examining a new venture, and a stock exchange listing is one option they may consider.

- - - -

Air NZ is wary of Emirates' intentions: Air New Zealand is wary of more competition emerging across the Pacific from the alliance between Emirates and Qantas.