WELLINGTON Jan 24 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Flavell in hunt for Sharples' job: The Maori Party leadership will not change immediately but Te Ururoa Flavell has officially announced he wants to be co-leader.

Analysts stay upbeat on Ryman's prospects: Ryman Healthcare is still being tipped as a good investment, despite its share price bouncing off record highs to what analysts are now calling "fair value".

AMP urges dropping of KiwiSaver first-home withdrawals: One of the largest KiwiSaver providers wants the Government to consider scrapping the first-home withdrawal facility because it claims it is "incompatible" with long-term retirement savings.

SCE Group buys Rocktec to aid Aussie push: Christchurch-headquartered Southern Cross Engineering Group aims to drive annual revenues to $100 million in five years, helped by the purchase of a contract engineering firm that specialises in the quarrying and mining sector.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Union weakness lured films - Key: John Key says Hollywood finds New Zealand more attractive than other countries because it does not have a strong union movement. The comment was made by the Prime Minister in a briefing to the Cabinet after his high-profile trip to Hollywood in October.

Sharples to stay in leadership showdown: The Maori Party National Council says there will be no immediate change in the party's leadership following a showdown at the Whangaehu marae.

Market bubble fears raised: Tower investment boss Sam Stubbs says there are signs New Zealand is headed for a sharemarket bubble and investors need to be wary of overvalued listed companies.

Orion to power million patients' records in New Mexico: A million patients across New Mexico will have their health records transferred to an electronic platform developed by New Zealand's Orion Health after the company's technology was chosen to power a new health information exchange in the southwestern US state.