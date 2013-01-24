WELLINGTON Jan 25 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

DOMINION POST

Plenty hanging on leaders' speeches: It has become a fixture of the political year - the annual jockeying for position with speeches by the prime minister and leader of the Opposition regarding the state of the nation.

Don't take us for granted Maori warn politicians: As the Maori Party battles for survival, its political opponents are already fighting to pick up the lost votes. But politicians were given a stern warning during festivities at Ratana Pa, near Whanganui, yesterday: "Never take for granted the Maori electorate vote ever again".

Tag Oil plans NZ$40m drilling expansion: Canadian company Tag Oil is planning to spend more than NZ$40 million on a major drilling campaign around Taranaki this year.

Customs eyes up fuel firms' 'slops': Customs is investigating whether fuel companies are avoiding paying millions in tax by recycling so-called "slops" into petrol, without paying excise.

Dollar cuts into farming dividends: Red meat is trading reasonably well in spite of a high dollar putting pressure on farmgate returns, says Silver Fern Farms chief executive Keith Cooper.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

Rents rising faster than wages and inflation: Auckland rents are outstripping wages and rising faster than inflation, a four-year comparison shows.

Fertiliser aid dropped after milk tests: An important fertiliser aid has been culled from farmers' chemical shopping lists after it turned up in milk products destined for human consumption.

Turia plays down upheaval at top: Maori Party co-leader Tariana Turia has downplayed suggestions her party is in chaos over its leadership, saying planning a changeover at the top was a healthy necessity for any party.

Mega off to racing start: Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom's latest venture has started with a bang - but will Mega burn bright or burn out?

Low visits impact on Rainbow's End profit: New Zealand Experience, the operator of Auckland's Rainbow's End theme park, says it expects to downgrade its full-year profit forecast on the back of lower-than-expected visitor numbers resulting from a major development taking place at the park.