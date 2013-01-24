WELLINGTON Jan 25 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Plenty hanging on leaders' speeches: It has become a fixture
of the political year - the annual jockeying for position with
speeches by the prime minister and leader of the Opposition
regarding the state of the nation.
- - - -
Don't take us for granted Maori warn politicians: As the
Maori Party battles for survival, its political opponents are
already fighting to pick up the lost votes. But politicians were
given a stern warning during festivities at Ratana Pa, near
Whanganui, yesterday: "Never take for granted the Maori
electorate vote ever again".
- - - -
Tag Oil plans NZ$40m drilling expansion: Canadian company
Tag Oil is planning to spend more than NZ$40 million on
a major drilling campaign around Taranaki this year.
- - - -
Customs eyes up fuel firms' 'slops': Customs is
investigating whether fuel companies are avoiding paying
millions in tax by recycling so-called "slops" into petrol,
without paying excise.
- - - -
Dollar cuts into farming dividends: Red meat is trading
reasonably well in spite of a high dollar putting pressure on
farmgate returns, says Silver Fern Farms chief executive Keith
Cooper.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Rents rising faster than wages and inflation: Auckland rents
are outstripping wages and rising faster than inflation, a
four-year comparison shows.
- - - -
Fertiliser aid dropped after milk tests: An important
fertiliser aid has been culled from farmers' chemical shopping
lists after it turned up in milk products destined for human
consumption.
- - - -
Turia plays down upheaval at top: Maori Party co-leader
Tariana Turia has downplayed suggestions her party is in chaos
over its leadership, saying planning a changeover at the top was
a healthy necessity for any party.
- - - -
Mega off to racing start: Internet entrepreneur Kim Dotcom's
latest venture has started with a bang - but will Mega burn
bright or burn out?
- - - -
Low visits impact on Rainbow's End profit: New Zealand
Experience, the operator of Auckland's Rainbow's End
theme park, says it expects to downgrade its full-year profit
forecast on the back of lower-than-expected visitor numbers
resulting from a major development taking place at the park.
- - - -