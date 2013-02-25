WELLINGTON Feb 26 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Tuesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Concern at Chorus UFB cost overrun: Analysts are nervous that a NZ$300 million blowout at Chorus may prove the first of a number of cost overruns that could plague the multibillion-dollar ultrafast broadband initiative.

Government urges rebuild safety action: Construction workers could die and taxpayers will be faced with a NZ$80 million ($67.02 million) bill if urgent action is not taken to make the Christchurch rebuild safer, the Government fears.

Hobbiton set to shrivel in Waikato drought: Bilbo Baggins' lush green shire could have the life sucked out of it after Waikato's undeclared drought restricted Hobbiton's water supply.

Investors starting to get appetite for risk: Investors are starting to develop a bit more of an appetite for risk, the latest ASB investor confidence survey shows. However, rental property remained "top of the pops" as the most attractive type of investment.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Solid Energy raising alarms in 2009: Key: The Government was worried about Solid Energy's ambitious investment plans and rosy view of coal prices as far back as 2009 but was unable to order the company to steer a safer course, Prime Minister John Key says.

Navy cans Antarctic fishery patrol: The navy may not be able to monitor illegal fishing in the Southern Ocean because its ships are not up to the task.

King in crucial role as Labour signals gloves coming off: Labour's new health spokeswoman Annette King has sent a warning shot to Health Minister Tony Ryall that she intends to put an end to his golden run in the portfolio, saying the apparent calm in the sector was only a veneer and he had created a "climate of fear" which prevented people speaking out.

Five Star group accused did not help with offer, court told: A man alleged to be a prime mover in the failed Five Star group did not help to prepare allegedly misleading offer documents, a court has heard.

Security puts sports fans off park: Further complaints have emerged of heavy-handed security at Eden Park during Saturday's one-day cricket international between New Zealand and England.

Broadcaster Phillip Leishman dies at 61: Sports broadcaster Phillip Leishman has died at the age of 61. Leishman, who had surgery on a brain tumour last year, became sick again last week and slipped into a coma on Sunday night.

