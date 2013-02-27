WELLINGTON Feb 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Chauvel leaves with parting shot at colleagues: Labour MP Charles Chauvel has taken a parting shot at his colleagues, saying they should stop searching for the enemy within.

NZ needs to cater to Chinese tourists: While many Chinese visitors delayed travel to New Zealand last month the number of American tourists rose apparently because of the Hobbit movie, Tourism New Zealand believes.

Big dry raises fears of dairy crash: Dairy production is starting to crash in some key areas and meat farmers are rapidly getting rid of stock because of the big dry, putting New Zealand's two leading exports "under the gun", according to Federated Farmers.

Fonterra plans increase farmers' flexibility: Dairy giant Fonterra has provided the details of a five-point plan it says will give its farmer-shareholders more flexibility in managing their farm businesses.

Rebuild, Mainzeal demise, open doors for City Care: Christchurch City Council-owned City Care is widening its business and moving into traditional residential and commercial construction, seizing opportunities offered by the Canterbury recovery.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Supreme Court clears way ruling for partial asset sale: John Key's Government cleared the final hurdle for its flagship asset sales policy with a crucial Supreme Court victory over the Maori Council yesterday and is to press the go button on the sale of Mighty River shares on Monday.

Govt fires up Mighty River sale: Finance Minister Bill English says the Government could kick off the Mighty River Power listing process as early as next week.

F & P to boost R & D for new owner: Fisher & Paykel Appliances Fisher & Paykel Appliances, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Chinese home goods giant Haier last year, is looking to expand its New Zealand-based research and development capabilities through taking on 100 new R&D staff in Dunedin and Auckland over the next two years.

Opencast Pike River mine mooted: Officials are investigating a proposal which could lead to the Pike River mine being turned into an opencast coal pit stretching into a national park.

Victim strayed into pack of feeding sharks: A policeman fired up to 12 shots at a killer shark in a bid to retrieve the body of a swimmer savaged at Muriwai yesterday.