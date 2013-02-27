WELLINGTON Feb 28 Following are some of the
lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on
Thursday.
Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet
editions of the papers.
Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)
Chauvel leaves with parting shot at colleagues: Labour MP
Charles Chauvel has taken a parting shot at his colleagues,
saying they should stop searching for the enemy within.
- - - -
NZ needs to cater to Chinese tourists: While many Chinese
visitors delayed travel to New Zealand last month the number of
American tourists rose apparently because of the Hobbit movie,
Tourism New Zealand believes.
- - - -
Big dry raises fears of dairy crash: Dairy production is
starting to crash in some key areas and meat farmers are rapidly
getting rid of stock because of the big dry, putting New
Zealand's two leading exports "under the gun", according to
Federated Farmers.
- - - -
Fonterra plans increase farmers' flexibility: Dairy giant
Fonterra has provided the details of a five-point plan it says
will give its farmer-shareholders more flexibility in managing
their farm businesses.
- - - -
Rebuild, Mainzeal demise, open doors for City Care:
Christchurch City Council-owned City Care is widening its
business and moving into traditional residential and commercial
construction, seizing opportunities offered by the Canterbury
recovery.
- - - -
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Supreme Court clears way ruling for partial asset sale: John
Key's Government cleared the final hurdle for its flagship asset
sales policy with a crucial Supreme Court victory over the Maori
Council yesterday and is to press the go button on the sale of
Mighty River shares on Monday.
- - - -
Govt fires up Mighty River sale: Finance Minister Bill
English says the Government could kick off the Mighty River
Power listing process as early as next week.
- - - -
F & P to boost R & D for new owner: Fisher & Paykel
Appliances Fisher & Paykel Appliances, which became a wholly
owned subsidiary of Chinese home goods giant Haier
last year, is looking to expand its New Zealand-based research
and development capabilities through taking on 100 new R&D staff
in Dunedin and Auckland over the next two years.
- - - -
Opencast Pike River mine mooted: Officials are investigating
a proposal which could lead to the Pike River mine being turned
into an opencast coal pit stretching into a national park.
- - - -
Victim strayed into pack of feeding sharks: A policeman fired
up to 12 shots at a killer shark in a bid to retrieve the body
of a swimmer savaged at Muriwai yesterday.
- - - -