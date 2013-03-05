WELLINGTON, March 6 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

Parata ignored Education Ministry warning: Education Minister Hekia Parata ignored warnings from officials who said it could be too early to make sweeping school changes in Christchurch because of changing demographics, documents show.

Hawke's Bay farmers look for drought call: "I've been farming here since '68 and this is as bad as we've ever been," says Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer Sam Nelson. He is one of hundreds of the region's farmers and families who may benefit from assistance if the Government officially declares the region is in drought.

Call for sanity after IRD win: Lawyers and accountants from Telstra, MediaWorks, Qantas and Toll Group will be among those poring over the implications of the latest tax avoidance victory by the Inland Revenue Department.

Gas spot market to offer buying alternative: Securities market operator NZX is planning to launch a spot gas market in the middle of the year, trading in energy supplies on the Maui pipeline.

Key hopes Mexico visit builds profile: Prime Minister John Key arrived in Mexico City last night, and said he was hopeful that his visit would help raise New Zealand's profile in the region.

Port claims super-size win: The Port of Tauranga says a decision allowing it to make way for super-sized containerships has ended a near four-year battle with iwi - but one defiant opponent says his battle isn't over.

Tax ruling alarming - expert: International investors could be scared off by a Court of Appeal decision yesterday which saw Inland Revenue notch up another big win, say tax specialists.

Sector weighs Reserve Bank lending tools: Reading between the lines of what the Reserve Bank has said about the macroprudential tools it is working on, regulating loan-to-value ratios would not be its favoured option, believes the Bankers' Association.

Warehouse shrugs off Torpedo7's history: The Warehouse chief executive Mark Powell is playing down the significance of an Australian company's aborted investment in Torpedo7, the online retailer in which his firm has become the majority shareholder.