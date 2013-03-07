WELLINGTON, March 8 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Stories may be taken from either the paper or Internet editions of the papers.

Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

Windy Wellington forecast to be the calm capital: Wellington's unusually calm and sunny summer could become the norm as subtropical weather patterns creep slowly southwards.

- - - -

Eco-activist slams 100% campaign: An eco-activist has branded the 100% Pure New Zealand slogan a "fallacy" in a complaint to the Advertising Standards Authority.

- - - -

Brokerage Sails pitch condemned: There will be no resignations or disciplinary action at broking firm Forsyth Barr, despite a damning Commerce Commission report alleging "misleading and deceptive" conduct.

- - - -

Turners and Growers' boss staying put: Listed fruit exporter Turners and Growers has put out a statement scotching media reports that its chief executive Geoff Hipkins is to leave the company.

- - - -

'Living Water' initiative with Fonterra and DOC: Conservation minister Nick Smith believes a $20 million deal between Fonterra and the Department of Conservation heralds a "new age" of environmentalism.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

City subsidy for posh homes touted: Developers could receive ratepayer subsidies to build $1 million-plus apartments at a swanky housing development at Wynyard Quarter on the Auckland waterfront.

- - - -

New study visas in big drop despite Govt fixes: The number of new international students approved to study in New Zealand has dropped nearly a quarter since 2009 despite government measures to boost the export education industry.

- - - -

Chile tops Key's list of Latin friends: Prime Minister John Key left one of New Zealand's newest friends - Colombia - this morning to fly to our closest friend in Latin America: Chile. His meeting with Chile's President, Sebastian Pinera, has been delayed a day until Sunday while Mr Pinera attends the funeral of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez.

- - - -

Credit Sails report holds 'factual errors' - Forsyth Barr: Forsyth Barr, one of the lead managers for the sell-down of MightyRiverPower, has criticised a Commerce Commission report into the broker's role in the sale of complex and ultimately toxic securities, saying its creates an "imbalanced impression" and "contains factual errors".