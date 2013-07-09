WELLINGTON, July 10 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Wednesday.

DOMINION POST(www.stuff.co.nz)

More rumours about Shearer leadership: Labour leader David Shearer is facing more destabilising rumours after batting off speculation all day that a letter of no confidence was being circulated among his MPs.

- - - -

Net widens on double-dip pensioners: An already unpopular scheme to cut Kiwi pensions is being expanded, with the retired being pushed to hit up other countries for money first.

- - - -

Man ban dumped but gender target stays: David Shearer has pushed the Labour Party into dumping its controversial "man ban" proposal that could have preserved some electorates for women-only candidates, but a related move to ensure that by 2017 at least 50 per cent of its MPs are women is set to go ahead.

- - - -

Telco review signals end of dial-up days: Dial-up internet services and many devices that rely on them such as older burglar and medical alarms and fax machines are a step closer to the junk heap after a review of the Telecommunications Service Obligation, which guarantees minimum phone and internet services.

- - - -

Award allows firm to 'sell NZ story' to Europe: A Wellington-based asset management firm has taken the opportunity to sell the "New Zealand story" to some of Europe's NZ$100 billion fund managers after receiving international recognition for their work.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Protest curbs get big tick: Nearly three in four New Zealanders support a law change to restrict protest near deep-sea drilling rigs or ships exploring for oil and gas, a Herald-DigiPoll survey has found.

- - - -

Shearer axes 'distracting' man-ban plan: Labour leader David Shearer has quashed his party's proposal for women-only candidate selections, but risks a backlash from some party members angered that the decision was taken out of their hands.

- - - -

Spy bill hits roadblock as Peters lays into Key's changes: While Prime Minister John Key is still scrambling to get enough support to pass his GCSB spy bill by one vote, New Zealand First leader Winston Peters said his concerns about the bill had widened beyond the four he specified in his first reading.

- - - -

Jeweller feels Aussie pain: Michael Hill International has become the latest NZX-listed retailer to flag difficult trading conditions in Australia.

- - - -

Sealord unit woes hit Aotearoa profits: Aotearoa Fisheries said its first-half earnings fell sharply after its 50 per cent-owned seafood business, Sealord, wrote down the value of its loss-making Argentinian fishing business.