Huntly miners fear 'really bad' news: Huntly miners are fearing "bad or really, really bad" news today as they meet with Solid Energy bosses to talk about the future of the mine - with job losses expected.

Mortgage controls a threat to ASB's run: ASB Bank's boss says it remains to be seen whether new home-loan rules will dampen three straight years of increasing profitability. The Australian-owned local lender scored a hat-trick yesterday by hauling in another record annual profit of NZ$705 million ($566.61 million), up 3 per cent on last year.

Gambling slump behind hotel rethink: SkyCity Entertainment Group's proposed NZ$35 million central city Hamilton hotel has been put on hold, leaving 100 new jobs on the backburner.

Iwi should care for Maori kids - Greens: The Green Party wants iwi empowered to oversee the placement of Maori children removed from unsafe homes under proposed child-protection laws.

NZ$1b worth of drugs seized: Up to NZ$1 billion worth of methamphetamine and chemicals used in the manufacture of the drug has been seized at New Zealand's borders since 2009, but the high price of the drug means gangs are still targeting users.

Risk of more bans on dairy exports: Trade Minister Tim Groser warns further international bans on New Zealand dairy exports remain a real threat after the Fonterra botulism scare , which yesterday claimed its first scalp with the resignation of executive Gary Romano.

ASB faces headwinds despite record result: ASB Bank boss Barbara Chapman is hoping the bank will continue its strong growth run but says it faces headwinds as borrowers switch to fixed mortgage rates and the Reserve Bank prepares to curb low deposit lending.

Port of Tauranga backs 'two-tier' strategy: Cutting back the number of New Zealand ports is a topic that surfaces from time to time, but it's not one the Port of Tauranga buys into. Rather than fewer ports, the company favours a two-tier system, with the smaller players interacting with the bigger ports - such as Tauranga.

Biofuel venture an 'act of faith': The investment appeal of biofuels seems clear - growing populations urgently need alternatives to scarce and expensive fossil fuels. So when a company finds a way to remove naturally occurring algae from water and other waste streams (such as forestry waste) and convert them into biofuel, the commercial potential is immense - even more so when a byproduct of the process is clean, fresh drinking water.

Iwi oversight needed for Maori child removals - Greens: Extra iwi oversight is needed over new, permanent out-of-family placements for Maori children who are three times as likely to be removed from their families as non-Maori, the Green Party says.

