Kiwis do care, prime minister: More than three-quarters of New Zealanders have expressed concern about expanded spying laws in a new poll, scotching Prime Minister John Key's assertions that the public don't care.

Windfarm backtrack has heavy cost: A move by Contact Energy to back out of a windfarm on the Waikato's west coast has blown away hundreds of potential jobs in a move described as another disappointment to a region buffeted by lay-offs.

New cable plan takes next step: A plan to lay a new $350 million submarine communications cable linking New Zealand, Australia and several Pacific Islands to the United States has taken a step forward.

Colonial Motors benefits from demand: Bumper demand for heavy trucks, light commercial vehicles and SUVs has driven Wellington-based Colonial Motor Company's after-tax trading profit up 17 per cent to $13.8 million.

Maiden annual profit expected for Chorus: Forsyth Barr expects Chorus to post a maiden annual profit of $151 million on revenues of $1.049 billion when it reports its annual results on Monday.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD

'Google' fraud probe: Fraud police are investigating a New Zealand company calling itself GoogleDirectory - set up with no links to the internet giant but which has listed thousands of businesses and state agencies.

Key keen to allay concerns: A law expanding the legal powers of the GCSB to spy on New Zealanders is expected to pass into law by one vote this evening with Prime Minister John Key taking his first speech in the House on it in a bid to allay concerns about mass surveillance.

Curbs unlikely to stop house hikes: New controls on mortgage lending, which increase the deposit required to secure a home, will shut more New Zealanders out of the market, economists say.

Brewer Moa lost in beer market, says fund manager: Moa appeared to be lost in the beer market, fund manager Brian Gaynor said as he interrogated its board at the listed beer company's annual meeting yesterday on why sales volumes are expected to be 30 per cent behind targets for this year.

Reputation will return: economist: The contamination scares that have hit New Zealand's two biggest dairy co-operatives this month will cause Chinese consumers to "think twice" about shelling out cash on expensive imported milk products, says ANZ's chief China economist Li Gang Liu.

Ministry mulling closer tabs on dairy: The Ministry for Primary Industries says it is exploring interim measures to strengthen consumer assurances about dairy production after the recent food contamination scares.