Joyce fails NZQA over cheating allegations: An internal investigation into the New Zealand Qualifications Authority's handling of an essay cheating scandal has uncovered mistakes by the organisation after it kept its minister in the dark.

Labour's $10,000 pay-rise promise: The Government's lowest-paid workers are being promised a $10,000-a-year pay rise under a Labour government.

Airport sale no cash cow for Infratil: Infrastructure investor Infratil might only receive a "token gesture" from its proposed sale of Prestwick airport in Scotland, which was valued at over $100 million about 13 years ago.

Low worker engagement holds NZ back: study: New Zealand's low level of employee engagement poses a barrier to global competitiveness and economic success, a new study says.

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Prepare NZ$200k nest egg - govt report: New Zealanders will need as much as $200,000 in savings to augment NZ Super payments and provide a comfortable old age, but some low income New Zealanders have little chance of reaching that target, the Retirement Commission has warned.

New home plan no quick fix: The first batch of 6000 new homes for fast-track residential development in Auckland has been hailed a significant step by the Government but got a lukewarm response from property experts and opposition parties.

ASX fishing for NZ listings: Australia's stock exchange has ramped up its interest in New Zealand companies as it looks to attract more firms to list across the Ditch.

American chemical giant out of NZ court case: An American chemicals giant -- Dow Chemicals -- has been told it can not intervene in a High Court case which will determine whether "mutant" genes can be created outside of laboratories in New Zealand.

NZ growth tipped among strongest: New Zealand will rank among the strongest-growing of the advanced economies this year and next year, according to the International Monetary Fund's annual World Economic Outlook.

Battle for Hawaii holidaymakers heats up as Air NZ adds: The airline battle over flying to Hawaii is stepping up with Air New Zealand adding more flights to the increasingly popular holiday destination.