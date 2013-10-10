WELLINGTON Oct 11 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Friday.

Mixed views on MRP buyback: Mighty River Power has been accused of buying back shares in an effort to boost confidence in the Meridian partial float but the company, the Government and some market analysts say a buyback at this time is in the company's best interests.

Forestry heartens East Coast economy: Forestry is delivering a massive economic benefit to the Gisborne region and, with an expected boom in log exports, by 2020 one in 10 people could earn a living from the sector, according to a new economic study.

Vodafone's chief presses need for broadband speed: Vodafone has been knocked back by the Government in its appeal for a faster, low-cost ultrafast broadband plan to sell to consumers.

New work rights for foreign students: Low-quality education providers will face the axe and universities and schools considered "high quality" will enjoy privileges, including the ability to offer prioritised visa processing to students.

Auckland affordability edges up: Housing Minister Nick Smith says there's no housing crisis in Auckland or Christchurch.

PM stands by his warning on Chorus: Prime Minister John Key stands by his comments that network company Chorus could "go broke" if a Commerce Commission recommendation to cut internet prices is adopted.

Withers defends MRP buyback: Mighty River Power's NZ$50 million share buyback is more about the company's strong balance sheet than politics, says chairwoman Joan Withers.