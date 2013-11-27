WELLINGTON Nov 28 Following are some of the
DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)
Fonterra has to lift its game, says upbeat Spierings: The
2013-14 financial year will be one to remember for Fonterra
with a record payout, chief executive Theo Spierings
told shareholders at the dairy giant's annual meeting in
Southland yesterday. However, Fonterra had made mistakes during
a challenging 2013 and needed to lift its game.
Kiwi spies could be called to court: New Zealand spies could
be permitted to give evidence in a top-secret court hearing, it
has emerged, as fresh claims are made about US surveillance of
Kim Dotcom. Newly released police files reveal a reference to
"data supplied to the GCSB [Government Communications Security
Bureau]" in the leadup to a raid on the internet mogul's home.
Cunliffe calls for Kiwi respect in Australia: Labour leader
David Cunliffe has used his first international speech as leader
to call for "equal treatment and the same respect" for Kiwi
expats in Australia as Aussies receive here.
Public-private partnership considered: Auckland Council is
considering a public-private partnership to fund building the
city's infrastructure. Mayor Len Brown said it could relieve the
financial burden on the city's ratepayers and taxpayers.
Telecom tight-lipped on tea bags: Telecom has
brought in management consultancy McKinsey to run the ruler over
its costs. It would not confirm or deny a rumour it was also
economising by switching to cheaper tea bags.
NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)
Fonterra must do better, chief says: Fonterra has to lift
its game in food safety and quality, and also sustainability,
says chief executive Theo Spierings. Addressing Fonterra's
annual meeting at its Edendale site in Southland yesterday,
Spierings said the botulism scare earlier this year had been an
"enormous elephant in the room". Coming out of the crisis was an
excellent opportunity to lift the game, he said.
Coleman on 'rebalancing'' visit to China: Defence Minister
Jonathan Coleman is expecting to discuss China's tensions over
territorial disputes when he meets Chinese military leaders
today in his first visit to the country as Defence Minister.
GCSB staff actions over Dotcom investigation 'erode
confidence' - Labour: The refusal of three GCSB staff to
cooperate with a police investigation into the bureau's illegal
spying on Kim Dotcom will further erode public confidence in the
electronic eavesdropping agency Labour says.
Anti-mining groups plan to block SH1 today: Anti-mining
groups in Northland are planning to block State Highway 1 for
two hours today in a protest against an Australian exploration
company's plans to begin prospecting for gold and silver.
Hong Kong trip didn't comply: Len Brown's staff: Len Brown's
office last night confirmed that the Auckland Mayor has not
complied with the council code of conduct rules over a trip to
Hong Kong.
