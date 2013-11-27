WELLINGTON Nov 28 Following are some of the lead stories from New Zealand metropolitan newspapers on Thursday.

DOMINION POST (www.stuff.co.nz)

Fonterra has to lift its game, says upbeat Spierings: The 2013-14 financial year will be one to remember for Fonterra with a record payout, chief executive Theo Spierings told shareholders at the dairy giant's annual meeting in Southland yesterday. However, Fonterra had made mistakes during a challenging 2013 and needed to lift its game.

- - - -

Kiwi spies could be called to court: New Zealand spies could be permitted to give evidence in a top-secret court hearing, it has emerged, as fresh claims are made about US surveillance of Kim Dotcom. Newly released police files reveal a reference to "data supplied to the GCSB [Government Communications Security Bureau]" in the leadup to a raid on the internet mogul's home.

- - - -

Cunliffe calls for Kiwi respect in Australia: Labour leader David Cunliffe has used his first international speech as leader to call for "equal treatment and the same respect" for Kiwi expats in Australia as Aussies receive here.

- - - -

Public-private partnership considered: Auckland Council is considering a public-private partnership to fund building the city's infrastructure. Mayor Len Brown said it could relieve the financial burden on the city's ratepayers and taxpayers.

- - - -

Telecom tight-lipped on tea bags: Telecom has brought in management consultancy McKinsey to run the ruler over its costs. It would not confirm or deny a rumour it was also economising by switching to cheaper tea bags.

- - - -

NEW ZEALAND HERALD (www.nzherald.co.nz)

Fonterra must do better, chief says: Fonterra has to lift its game in food safety and quality, and also sustainability, says chief executive Theo Spierings. Addressing Fonterra's annual meeting at its Edendale site in Southland yesterday, Spierings said the botulism scare earlier this year had been an "enormous elephant in the room". Coming out of the crisis was an excellent opportunity to lift the game, he said.

- - - -

Coleman on 'rebalancing'' visit to China: Defence Minister Jonathan Coleman is expecting to discuss China's tensions over territorial disputes when he meets Chinese military leaders today in his first visit to the country as Defence Minister.

- - - -

GCSB staff actions over Dotcom investigation 'erode confidence' - Labour: The refusal of three GCSB staff to cooperate with a police investigation into the bureau's illegal spying on Kim Dotcom will further erode public confidence in the electronic eavesdropping agency Labour says.

- - - -

Anti-mining groups plan to block SH1 today: Anti-mining groups in Northland are planning to block State Highway 1 for two hours today in a protest against an Australian exploration company's plans to begin prospecting for gold and silver.

- - - -

Hong Kong trip didn't comply: Len Brown's staff: Len Brown's office last night confirmed that the Auckland Mayor has not complied with the council code of conduct rules over a trip to Hong Kong.

- - - -

